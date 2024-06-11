Senate Bill 1129 Printer's Number 1718
PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - (d) Title not required.--Notwithstanding any other provision
of law, a vehicle salvage dealer may purchase from an insurer a
vehicle on which a total loss payment has been made by an
insurer without obtaining a certificate of title or salvage
certificate for the vehicle if all of the following apply:
(1) The vehicle is purchased from an insurer by a
vehicle salvage dealer solely for the purposes of recycling
parts, dismantling or scrap.
(2) Within five business days of the transfer of the
vehicle from an insurer to a vehicle salvage dealer, the
vehicle salvage dealer submits to the department a form, as
specified and provided by the department and posted on the
department's publicly accessible Internet website, that
contains the following:
(i) The vehicle information, including year, make,
model and vehicle identification number.
(ii) Insurer information.
(iii) Vehicle salvage dealer information.
(iv) Anticipated method and date of final
disposition of dismantled vehicle.
(v) An attestation by an authorized representative
of the vehicle salvage dealer that the vehicle is being
purchased solely for the purposes of recycling parts,
dismantling or scrap.
(vi) A certificate of title or salvage certificate,
if available, or a bill of sale that memorializes the
transfer of the vehicle between the insurer and the
vehicle salvage dealer.
(3) The vehicle salvage dealer does not begin the
dismantling or destruction of the vehicle until five business
20240SB1129PN1718 - 4 -
