Senate Bill 1129 Printer's Number 1718

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - (d) Title not required.--Notwithstanding any other provision

of law, a vehicle salvage dealer may purchase from an insurer a

vehicle on which a total loss payment has been made by an

insurer without obtaining a certificate of title or salvage

certificate for the vehicle if all of the following apply:

(1) The vehicle is purchased from an insurer by a

vehicle salvage dealer solely for the purposes of recycling

parts, dismantling or scrap.

(2) Within five business days of the transfer of the

vehicle from an insurer to a vehicle salvage dealer, the

vehicle salvage dealer submits to the department a form, as

specified and provided by the department and posted on the

department's publicly accessible Internet website, that

contains the following:

(i) The vehicle information, including year, make,

model and vehicle identification number.

(ii) Insurer information.

(iii) Vehicle salvage dealer information.

(iv) Anticipated method and date of final

disposition of dismantled vehicle.

(v) An attestation by an authorized representative

of the vehicle salvage dealer that the vehicle is being

purchased solely for the purposes of recycling parts,

dismantling or scrap.

(vi) A certificate of title or salvage certificate,

if available, or a bill of sale that memorializes the

transfer of the vehicle between the insurer and the

vehicle salvage dealer.

(3) The vehicle salvage dealer does not begin the

dismantling or destruction of the vehicle until five business

20240SB1129PN1718 - 4 -

