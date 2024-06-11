PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - context clearly indicates otherwise:

Trade Commission Account established under section 1503

(relating to Pennsylvania Ireland PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND Trade

Commission Account).

"Commission." The Pennsylvania Ireland PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND

Trade Commission established under section 1502 (relating to

establishment of commission).

"Department." The Department of Community and Economic

Development of the Commonwealth.

"Financial assets." Monetary and other financial gifts,

grants, donations, bequests, payments and other monetary

contributions from any source. INDIVIDUALS, CORPORATIONS,

FOUNDATIONS, GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE

ORGANIZATIONS AND INSTITUTIONS AND ANY OTHER SOURCE.

"SECRETARY." THE SECRETARY OF COMMUNITY AND ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH.

§ 1502. Establishment of commission.

The Pennsylvania Ireland PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND Trade

Commission is established within the department.

§ 1503. PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND TRADE COMMISSION ACCOUNT.

(A) ESTABLISHMENT AND PURPOSES.--THE PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND

TRADE COMMISSION ACCOUNT IS ESTABLISHED WITHIN THE GENERAL FUND

