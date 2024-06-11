Senate Bill 1121 Printer's Number 1723
PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Account." The Pennsylvania Ireland PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND
Trade Commission Account established under section 1503
(relating to Pennsylvania Ireland PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND Trade
Commission Account).
"Commission." The Pennsylvania Ireland PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND
Trade Commission established under section 1502 (relating to
establishment of commission).
"Department." The Department of Community and Economic
Development of the Commonwealth.
"Financial assets." Monetary and other financial gifts,
grants, donations, bequests, payments and other monetary
contributions from any source. INDIVIDUALS, CORPORATIONS,
FOUNDATIONS, GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE
ORGANIZATIONS AND INSTITUTIONS AND ANY OTHER SOURCE.
"SECRETARY." THE SECRETARY OF COMMUNITY AND ECONOMIC
DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH.
§ 1502. Establishment of commission.
The Pennsylvania Ireland PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND Trade
Commission is established within the department.
§ 1503. PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND TRADE COMMISSION ACCOUNT.
The Pennsylvania Ireland Trade Commission Account is
established within the General Fund to accept money, gifts,
grants and bequests received under section 1510 (relating to
money, gifts, grants and bequests). The money in the account is
appropriated on a continuing basis to the commission for the
commission's administrative expenses.
§ 1503. PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND TRADE COMMISSION ACCOUNT.
(A) ESTABLISHMENT AND PURPOSES.--THE PENNSYLVANIA-IRELAND
TRADE COMMISSION ACCOUNT IS ESTABLISHED WITHIN THE GENERAL FUND
