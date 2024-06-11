Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1726
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1236
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK,
ROTHMAN, VOGEL, MARTIN, J. WARD, AUMENT AND BARTOLOTTA,
MAY 31, 2024
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 11, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An
act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of
landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and
amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law
relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, further
providing for definitions; in recovery of possession, further
providing for notice to quit; in repeals, providing for
applicability; and making an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 102 of the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69,
No.20), known as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, is amended
by adding a definition to read:
Section 102. Definitions.--As used in this act--
* * *
"Tenant" means a person who occupies the land or premises of
a landlord ANOTHER in subordination to the landlord's OTHER'S
title and with the landlord's OTHER'S express or implied
consent . , INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN LEASES
OR ACCEPTANCE OF RENT BY AN OWNER OR THEIR AGENT.
