Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1726

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1669

PRINTER'S NO. 1726

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1236

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK,

ROTHMAN, VOGEL, MARTIN, J. WARD, AUMENT AND BARTOLOTTA,

MAY 31, 2024

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 11, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An

act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of

landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and

amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law

relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, further

providing for definitions; in recovery of possession, further

providing for notice to quit; in repeals, providing for

applicability; and making an editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 102 of the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69,

No.20), known as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, is amended

by adding a definition to read:

Section 102. Definitions.--As used in this act--

* * *

"Tenant" means a person who occupies the land or premises of

a landlord ANOTHER in subordination to the landlord's OTHER'S

title and with the landlord's OTHER'S express or implied

consent . , INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN LEASES

OR ACCEPTANCE OF RENT BY AN OWNER OR THEIR AGENT.

