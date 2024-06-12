Industrial Agitator Market is anticipated to reach US$3,008.155 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.35%
The industrial agitator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% from US$2,232.881 million in 2022 to US$3,008.155 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the industrial agitator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$3,008.155 million by 2029.
The industrial agitator is a functional industrial product for doing the mixes and blending processes in core industries like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages. The demand for this machinery is significant from the developing economies of China, India, and Africa. Their booming industrial developments needed the machinery for efficiency and effectiveness.
Further, the need for energy-efficient devices has caused the demand for innovative products, for energy cost savings. The customization needs for the particular industry further leads to the development of services and products. One such innovative product was launched on June 2023 by INOXPA named as, DINAMIX SMX. This new product is important for the different configurations, which provides adaptability.
Further, Admix introduced in August 2022, a new Benchmix® 10, a compact lab mixer. With a mixing capacity of 1 gallon and able to have speed upto 9,300 RPM. It is applicable for product development and formula optimization. The Pharmaceutical industry will have a significant share of the market as the demand for the medicines rises worldwide.
Based on the model, industrial agitator market is divided into large tank agitators, portable agitators, drum agitators, and others. Large tank agitators can go upto 10,000 gallons and above products, which are customizable. Portable agitators are used for blending in relatively smaller settings. Drum agitators, are closed and have initial low cost of investments.
Based on the mounting, the industrial agitator market is divided into top-mounted agitators, side-mounted agitators, and bottom-mounted agitators.
Based on the component, the industrial agitator market is segmented into heads, sealing systems, impellers, and others. The demand and cost for the different parts of the machines can be depended upon the wear and tear, size, and applications.
Based on the industry, the industrial agitator market is segmented into food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, paint & coatings, cosmetics, and others. Food & Beverages demand is driven by the increasing packaged food demand in various regions, as consumer tastes change the new blending and mixes are also tried by the companies.
Chemicals are the notable end-users for the agitators as the various chemicals are mixed at different ratios and right stirring can cause the changes composition of the mixers. Paint & coatings industry demand is driven by the infrastructure and housing developments in developing regions of Asia Pacific and Africa. The demand for the cosmetics are booming from the developing countries as their rise in the disposable income.
Based on geography North America will have a substantial share of the market of industrial agitators as North America is the strong industrial base for various industries such as the chemical industry, where agitators are used to stir or mix fluids. The U.S. chemical industry is a massive $486 billion industry, which is about a quarter of their total GDP. They are the world second-largest chemical producer in the world, employing 529,000 people in the country. The sector converts raw materials into 70,000 diverse products that are essential to many end users industries. The number of chemical manufacturing facilities is upto 11,128 in 2022.
Moreover, the US has an affluent food and beverages industry, where the agitators are used to mix components to food products with the right agitation and speed.
The processed food products exports, to the European Union were 2.21 billion USD in 2023, which jumped from 2.09 billion USD in 2022. The US's largest export destinations were Canada with 12.11 billion USD, and Mexico 5.86 billion USD in 2023. Canada also had $589.9 Million of processed fruit exports from the US, followed by Mexico at $164.79 Million.
US non-alcoholic beverages (excl. juices) exports in 2023, were at $2.66 Billion, i.e. 3-Year Average. This vast industry shows the demand for various industrial machinery for manufacturing purposes.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the industrial agitator market, that have been covered are Dynamix Agitators, Inc., GMM Pfaudler, Agitadores Agitaser S.L., Mixel Group (Pfaudler GmbH), Chemineer (Subsidiary of National Oilwell Varco L.P.), IKA Works, Inc., Sulzer Ltd., Tacmina Corporation, Ceecons India.
The market analytics report segments the industrial agitator market on the following basis:
• BY MODEL
o Large tank agitators
o Portable agitators
o Drum agitators
o Others
• BY MOUNTING
o Top-mounted Agitators
o Side-mounted Agitators
o Bottom-mounted Agitators
• BY COMPONENT
o Heads
o Sealing Systems
o Impellers
o Others
• BY INDUSTRY
o Food & Beverages
o Chemical
o Pharmaceutical
o Paint & Coatings
o Cosmetic
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Dynamix Agitators, Inc.
• GMM Pfaudler
• Agitadores Agitaser S.L.
• Mixel Group (Pfaudler GmbH)
• Chemineer (Subsidiary of National Oilwell Varco L.P.)
• IKA Works, Inc.
• Sulzer Ltd.
• Tacmina Corporation
• Ceecons India
