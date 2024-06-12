Semiconductor Memory Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 0.69% to reach US$163.413 billion by 2029
The semiconductor memory market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 0.69% from US$155.68 billion in 2022 to US$163.413 billion by 2029.
The semiconductor memory market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 0.69% from US$155.68 billion in 2022 to US$163.413 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the semiconductor memory market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.69% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$163.413 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Semiconductor memory is the device used to store data in magnetic form. There are generally two types of semiconductor memory volatile and non-volatile. The market for semiconductor memory will grow with the growing application of semiconductors in various sectors as digitalization has penetrated every aspect of life. The major users of semiconductor memory are government (including defense), industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, communications, and others. The semiconductor memory products sales were $129.8B in 2022, according to Semiconductor Industry Association, this is the second largest after logic products around the world.
Additionally, innovative launches and development help to boost the market, in May 2023, NEO Semiconductor launched D X-DRAM™, is world's first 3D NAND-like DRAM cell array, that is to replace 2D DRAM. The invention is less expensive and easy to scale. It can achieve 128 GB density with 230 layers. Similarly, Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited, in March 2022, launched 12Mbit ReRAM (Resistive Random Access Memory), MB85AS12MT, a non-volatile memory. It has a memory density of 12Mbit in a very small package size of approximately 2mm x 3mm.
The accumulating innovations, government support, investment, and expanding demand from various sectors led the global semiconductor memory market to grow significantly within the forecast period.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-semiconductor-memory-market
Global semiconductor memory market segmentation by type into NAND and DRAM. NAND is a type of flash memory, where the semiconductor’s cells are aligned vertically. The cells are aligned vertically in the NAND flash, applied primarily in memory cards, USB flash drives, and solid-state drives. It is a non-volatile storage technology.
DRAM is used in personal computers (PCs), workstations, and servers. It dissipates much less power. There are different types of DRAM used for different applications like synchronous, asynchronous, and graphics. During the forecast period, the DRAM type will show significant CAGR, owing to the demand for laptops/PCs expanding to the developing economies.
Based on industry vertical the global semiconductor memory market is divided into consumer electronics, communication & technology, automotive, and manufacturing. Different semiconductor memories have different applications in different industrial sectors.
Consumer electronics is the largest market share in the year 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, PC/Computer, communications, and other consumer devices have 26%, 30%, and 14% of the market share. With the growing penetration of 5G and broadband, communication & technology will have a notable growth rate in the coming years. Additionally, the automotive sector will observe demand for electric vehicles to drive market expansion in the sector.
The Americas region will have a significant position based on geography during the forecast period. The global market had a 48% share of the U.S. semiconductor industry in 2022, showing the dominance of their robust sector. In the Chinese market, U.S. firms have 53.4% shares, in the European market share of 50.0% with $53.8 B, and in Japan $48.2 B market with a 42.8% market share. The sector generates employment for 338,000 people in the U.S. This industry invests about one-fifth of its revenue in R&D to remain ahead of the curve. Total R&D and capital expenditures by U.S. semiconductor firms were $109.6 billion in 2022.
The robustness of the U.S. market is significantly determined by government policies and expenditure, technological research and developments, and growing demand for automotive. The growing sales of electric cars and hybrid cars have significantly increased the application of semiconductors, although the highest application of semiconductors happens in consumer electronic devices and types of equipment like laptops, mobiles, game devices, etc.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global semiconductor memory market, that have been covered are Samsung Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Western Digital Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, ATP Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, and IBM Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the global semiconductor memory market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o NAND
o DRAM
• BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
o Consumer Electronics
o Communication & Technology
o Automotive
o Manufacturing
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o Americas
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Others
o Europe, Middle East, and Africa
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Samsung Corporation
• Intel Corporation
• Micron Technology
• SK Hynix
• Western Digital Corporation
• Toshiba Corporation
• ATP Electronics
• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• Infineon Technologies AG
• IBM Corporation
Explore More Reports:
• In-Memory Analytics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/in-memory-analytics-market
• Memory IC Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/memory-ic-market
• 3D NAND Flash Memory Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-3d-nand-flash-memory-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn