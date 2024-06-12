Central Processing Unit Cooler Market is anticipated to reach US$26.582 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.84%
The central processing unit cooler market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% from US$15.673 billion in 2022 to US$26.582 billion by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the central processing unit cooler market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$26.582 billion by 2029.
A CPU or central processing unit is the main processor of any computing device, it consists of electric circuits, which execute instructions given by a computer program, like logic, controlling, arithmetic, and input & output operations. A CPU cooling system is designed to dissipate heat, which is being produced during the operations of the computing devices.
There are two types of CPU cooling systems available in the global market, air cooled and liquid cooled. The air-cooling system includes a combination of the heat sink and a fan. The fans radiate the heat away from the CPU. The air-cooling system is an affordable CPU cooling system and is also easy to install. The maintenance process and cost of the air-cooled system are also lower than the liquid-cooled system. The air-cooled system has a major drawback in that it generates noises, louder than the liquid-cooled system.
On the other hand, a liquid-cooled system offers a much more efficient cooling performance than an air-cooling system. The liquid cooling system includes a water block system, integrated with a pump, a radiator, and pipes, all connected to a reservoir. In this system, the water, or the liquid used, absorbs the heat from the baseplate, connected to the CPU. This system offers lower noise generation with better computing performance. The system allows the computing device to attain its peak performance, by generating heat. The installation of this system is its major drawback, as it has the constant fear of leakage. Apart from the installation, the liquid-cooling system for the CPUs is also costlier than the air-cooled one.
One of the major drivers of the CPU cooler system can be the increasing development of the data center landscape in the Asia Pacific region. The government of India laid down a plan for creating a developed and futuristic data center landscape in the nation. Towards this mission, in May 2022, the Karnataka government proposed a policy that will aim to make the Indian state of Karnataka the 'Destination of choice' for the futuristic and technologically advanced data centers in the nation. Similarly, in April 2021, the state of Uttar Pradesh under its Invest UP program, planned to invest a substantial amount towards the development of a 250MW data center industry in the state.
The data center industry is also growing in other parts of the Asia Pacific region, like Taiwan, Vantage Data Centers planned to expand and build a 16MW data center in Taipei. This project is aimed to be completed by mid-2024. These data centers require some sort of cooling system, either air-cooled or liquid-cooled, to maintain the temperature of the computing devices to the minimum, providing maximum performance.
The central processing units (CPU) cooler market, based on the product type is segmented into two categories, air CPU cooler, and liquid CPU cooler. The air CPU cooler is expected to attain maximum market share in the central processing units (CPU) cooler market. The air-cooled system for the CPUs is cheaper and easier to install. The system does not require any reservoir and can be installed on multiple devices like smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics. This system provides optimum efficiency with minimum cost and low maintenance.
The central processing units (CPU) cooler market by application is segmented into personal computers, workstations, and servers & data centers. The personal computer segment is sure to attain the major share of the central processing units (CPU) cooler market, mainly because even with a wide adoption globally. Generally, every personal computer available in the global markets, PCs or laptops, they contains an air-cooled system to cool the CPUs and other major components. With the advancement of technology and the introduction of gaming as a career and a hobby, the demand for personal gaming computers also increased, in which the user installed either type of cooling system to attain maximum performance.
The central processing units (CPU) cooler market by end-user is segmented into three categories, residents, commercial, and government. The commercial sector of the segment is anticipated to attain maximum share. With the development of various data centers and servers throughout the globe, the requirement for the CPU cooler system will increase in the commercial landscape.
Based on geography, the central processing units (CPU) cooler market is expanding significantly in the North American region for various reasons. North American countries, like the USA and Canada, are among the global hubs for computing hardware technology. These nations are also among the leaders in the ownership of personal computers and workstations.
The research includes several key players from the central processing unit (CPU) cooler market, such as NZXT Inc., Noctua, EVGA ® Corporation, Cooler Master Technology inc., Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd., Swiftech, EKWB d.o.o., and Deepcool Industries Co., Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the central processing unit (CPU) cooler market as follows:
• By Product Type
o Air CPU Cooler
o Liquid CPU Cooler
• By Application
o Personal Computers
o Workstations
o Servers and Data Centers
• By End-User
o Residential
o Commercial
o Government
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• NZXT Inc.
• Noctua
• EVGA ® Corporation
• Cooler Master Technology inc.
• Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd.
• Swiftech
• EKWB d.o.o.
• Deepcool Industries Co., Ltd.
