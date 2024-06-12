Recruiting for Good Celebrates Twelve-Year-Old Girl's Interview with Debra Lynn Joseph
Debra Lynn Joseph is an Appalachian soul musician from Hiawassee, located in northern Georgia, USA. She currently lives in the mountainous forest area of North Carolina. www.debralynnrodriguez.com
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good runs the sweetest gigs teaching kids skills, success habits, and positive values; twelve-year-old Star Seeker works the gig.
Star Seeker thank you for using your writing talent for good; and interview Debra Lynn Joseph!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good celebrates exceptionally talented twelve-year-old LA girl 'Star Seeker' who interviewed Appalachian soul musician Debra Lynn Joseph.
Upon completion of article submission, Recruiting for Good paid 'Star Seeker' $100 dollars.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Debra, thank you for being an inspiration and for making time for Star Seeker to interview you to use her talent for GOOD!"
About
Since 1998 staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running Girls Design Tomorrow and The Sweetest Gigs. Kids are hired to taste the sweetest treats and food they love and to do sweet reviews. "Do a Great Job...Get Hired Again!" Just like in the real world. Our sweetest mission is to teach kids sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!
Exceptionally talented girls who have completed the most gigs are invited to create their own gigs and participate in Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership development program).
Star Seeker is an exceptionally talented twelve-year-old LA girl, who started working on The Sweetest Gigs about three years ago. Now she is in the Girls Design Tomorrow leadership development program. She gets to design and pick her own sweet gigs, including working on the sweetest girl gig, 'We Use Our Voice for Good,' by interviewing women who use their talent to make a positive impact. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Love chocolates, shopping for shoes, and supporting girl causes? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes (referral program) to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Reward, $1000 Shoe Shopping Gift Card and a Sweet Chocolate Box of "andSons Rodeo Drive Gift Collection" from the Beverly Hills Chocolatier! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestHeels.com
Love to Dine in LA and Support Girls? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes referral program to earn the sweetest dining reward www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You+Community Too! Enjoy 5 $300 dining gift cards at Top 5 Women Chef Restaurants including 'AOC, CHI Spacca, Jar, Republique, Violet LA!'
