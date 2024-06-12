MPU and Shuren University of Zhejiang sign a cooperation protocol

MACAU, June 12 - In line with the higher education development strategies of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region and for the training of qualified personnel, a delegation from Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), led by Vice Rector Vivian Lei, visited Shuren University of Zhejiang on May 5th, signing a cooperation protocol with the Rector of Shuren University of Zhejiang, Li Lu. The objective of the protocol is to strengthen the cooperation between higher education institutions in Zhejiang and Macao. The two universities reached consensus on enhancing the exchange of faculty and students in the areas such as language and translation, information technology, medicine, and big health, among others, as well as on the joint development of academic research, the training of qualified personnel, and the organization of training programs. The meeting was conducted in a cordial atmosphere.

At the protocol signing ceremony, Li Lu welcomed the MPU delegation, stating that Shuren University values cooperation with MPU and that the two universities have broad cooperation prospects in various areas, such as intelligent elderly care, artificial intelligence, and others. Shuren University will further integrate the advantages of disciplines, academic resources, and talent training models, taking advantage of the opportunity provided by the protocol to deepen academic exchange and cooperation in teaching and research between the institutions, injecting new dynamics into disciplinary construction and personnel training.

In turn, Vivian Lei stated that cooperation between MPU and Shuren University of Zhejiang played a very positive role in the development of both institutions and in the interaction between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta Region. MPU is committed to deepening cooperation with higher education and scientific research institutions in Mainland China to promote collaborative innovation in higher education, training high-quality talents for the "1 + 4" diversification and integration of Macao's economy into the national development context. MPU expressed the hope that both institutions seized the opportunity provided by the protocol to further strengthen the exchange and cooperation in various academic areas.

Founded in 1984 by the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference of Zhejiang Province, Shuren University is a higher education institution that offers undergraduate programs under the coordination and construction of the Zhejiang Government and the supervision of the Zhejiang Department of Education. The University is dedicated to training high-level technical and professional personnel, focusing on the organic integration of vocational education and innovation and entrepreneurship education. In 2015, it was classified as one of the institutions in the first pilot project for the construction of applied reference schools in Zhejiang Province.

During the visit, the MPU delegation visited the He Tian Library of Shuren University and other teaching and research facilities. Present at the protocol signing ceremony and meeting on behalf of Shuren University were: Permanent Deputy Director of the Academic Council, Chen Zhi; Head of the International Exchange Division and Director of the Office for Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Affairs, Wang Yun; Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Foreign Languages, Li Jianliang; Sub-Director of the Shulan International Medical College, Jiang Minmin; Sub-Chief of the International Exchange Division and Sub-Director of the Office for Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Affairs, Wu Ronglan; and Administrator of the International Exchange Division and the Office for Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Affairs, Liu Jiani. Representing MPU were: Deputy Director of the Faculty of Languages and Translation, Zhang Yunfeng; Coordinator of the Portuguese Ph.D. Program, Joaquim Carvalho; and Public Relations Officer, Chan Iok Leng.