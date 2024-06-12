Chinese Government Friendship Award recipient discusses the future of BRICS countries at MPU

MACAU, June 12 - Against the backdrop of the double celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the return of Macao to China and on the eve of the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Faculty of Languages and Translation, Portuguese Teaching and Research Center, and International Portuguese Training Center of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) co-organized the “China-Portugal New Perspectives Workshop: 50 Years of China-Brazil Relations and the Future of BRICS Countries”. Given by Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, a recipient of the Chinese Government Friendship Award and a Senior Visiting Professor at Peking University, the academic lecture focused on reviewing the friendship between China and Brazil and the development prospect of BRICS countries. The lecture attracted many students, professors and Portuguese-speaking scholars, creating a lively atmosphere.

During the lecture, Evandro Menezes de Carvalho delved into the future development of the BRICS countries and emphasized that China and Brazil, as important members of the BRICS and representatives of the global emerging economies, possess enormous potential and influence. He further projected that the BRICS countries would continue to strengthen cooperation, jointly address global challenges, and promote the multi-polarization and democratization of the international order to achieve common development and prosperity.

Evandro Menezes de Carvalho is a professor of International Law and the Head of the BRICS Studies Center at the Federal Fluminense University in Brazil. He also serves as the Director of the Brazil-China Study Center at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation. Currently, he is a Senior Visiting Professor at the Faculty of Government at Peking University and the Executive Editor of the Portuguese edition of “China Today” magazine, which is affiliated with the China International Communications Group Center for the Americas (Beijing Review). His work spans academic research and media communication, focusing on topics such as the “Belt and Road Initiative” and BRICS countries’ cooperation. Due to his significant contributions to the modernization of China and the cooperation between China and other countries, he was awarded the Chinese Government Friendship Award in 2023.

Zhang Yunfeng, the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Translation at MPU, stated that the university is committed to promoting educational exchanges and cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. Since Brazil is an important Portuguese-speaking country, MPU has established partnerships with several Brazilian universities, including the State University of Campinas and the Federal University of Minas Gerais. These collaborations provide students with broader academic vision and exchange platforms and promote the international development of the university.