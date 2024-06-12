MPU Students Gained Valuable Internship Experience at the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum Macao

MACAU, June 12 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) selected outstanding students to participate in internships at the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries in order to expand Macau’s role as a Platform for Sino-Portuguese Cooperation and cultivate high-quality Sino-Portuguese bilingual talents with an international perspective. Nearly fifty students from MPU’s master’s degree program in Chinese-Portuguese Translation and Interpreting, the bachelor’s degree program in Chinese-Portuguese/Portuguese-Chinese Translation and Interpretation, and the bachelor’s degree program in Sino-Lusophone Trade Relations took part in the Ministerial Conference. They provided translation services, assisted delegates, and showcased strong bilingual Chinese-Portuguese communication skills, in-depth knowledge of China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and a hospitable service attitude. Their performance received high praise from conference guests representing delegations of the Portuguese-speaking countries.

During the recent session of the Ministerial Conference held in Macao from April 22nd to April 24th, a team of interns from MPU played a crucial role by providing interpreting services and assistance at various high-level meetings, including the opening ceremony of the Ministerial Conference and the Conference of Entrepreneurs. The interns successfully supported high-profile delegations from China and the nine Portuguese-speaking countries, which include Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, and East Timor. Their accurate interpretation skills and professional service attitude earned praise from officials and delegates. Not only did the MPU team have the privilege of witnessing the historic moment of the Ministerial Conference, but they also contributed to the ongoing deepening of cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

Intern Wang Xiaoyu, a participant from the master’s degree program in Chinese-Portuguese Translation and Interpreting, emphasized the positive impact of the internship experience on students’ career development. In the realm of intercultural communication, translators and interpreters play a crucial role in bridging language gaps and serve as cultural ambassadors. The interactions with officials from diverse countries provided the students with a broader international perspective, enriching the effectiveness of their internship. Similarly, intern Mo Wenshen, from the bachelor’s degree program in Chinese-Portuguese Translation highlighted the internship’s educational value. Transitioning from the classroom learning to practical language application necessitates showcasing language proficiency, professional interpreting skills, and the ability to navigate various scenarios effectively.

Over the years, MPU has maintained a close and practical partnership with the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao). The Faculty of Languages and Translation at MPU has consistently provided interpreting and support services for a range of significant events organized by the Forum Macao, such as cultural weeks, ministerial conferences, high-level seminars, and prestigious forums. These collaborative efforts underscore the university’s success in nurturing Chinese-Portuguese translation talents and promoting international cooperation. Furthermore, these initiatives contribute to the advancement of Macao as a Platform for Sino-Portuguese Cooperation by leveraging the University's resources and expertise.