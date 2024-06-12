MPU Secured Top Prizes in the “21st Portuguese Speech Contest”

MACAU, June 12 - To promote Portuguese language education and enhance university students’ Portuguese skills, the “21st Portuguese Speech Contest” was held on April 25th at the University of Macau. This edition of the speech contest attracted participants from various higher education institutions in Macao, showcasing their exceptional abilities in Portuguese expression and public speaking. Students from the Faculty of Languages and Translation (FLT) at Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) performed outstandingly, winning the champion and runner-up titles of the Portuguese speech competition, highly acclaimed by the judges of the competition.

Zhang Hongyun, the champion of the “21st Portuguese Speech Contest”, and a student from the bachelor’s degree program in Chinese-Portuguese/Portuguese-Chinese Translation and Interpretation at MPU, expressed gratitude to her teachers for their guidance, stating that the Portuguese speech contest provided a stage for university students to show their talents. Through the contest, participants were able to enhance their spoken language skills and deepen their understanding of Portuguese culture. Gan Tianer, the runner-up, and a student from the bachelor’s degree program in Portuguese Language at MPU, stated that the competition was a reflection of the professionalism of FLT and the high quality of education of MPU, and that the experience gained through the competition positively contributes to the career development of university students.

Zhang Yunfeng, the Acting Dean of FLT-MPU, stated that as an important center for Chinese-Portuguese bilingual learning and research in Macao and Asia-pacific region, MPU has a rich history and academic foundation in Chinese-Portuguese teaching and research. Over the years, the achievements in Chinese-Portuguese bilingual teaching and research have established a good reputation for MPU. By cultivating a large number of Chinese-Portuguese bilingual talents, the university has obtained excellent results in various Portuguese language competitions, contributing to the exchange and development of Chinese-Portuguese language and culture. Graduates of FLT have a good reputation in the Chinese-Portuguese bilingual field, demonstrating extraordinary work capabilities and professional qualities in government departments, international organizations, media, multinational corporations, and educational institutions. In the future, FLT will continue to be committed to training more bilingual talents with international perspectives and professional skills, building stronger bridges for cultural exchange between Chinese and Portuguese communities.