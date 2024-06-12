MPU Students of Teaching Chinese as a Foreign Language Program Improve Their Translation Skills Through Internships

MACAU, June 12 - In order to contribute to the construction of Macao as "a base for exchange and cooperation to promote multicultural coexistence with Chinese culture predominance," students of the Bachelor's Degree Program in Teaching Chinese as a Foreign Language at the Faculty of Languages and Translation of the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) undertook pedagogical internships in various secondary schools in Macao. These internships enhanced their teaching skills and techniques, establishing a solid foundation for the future international teaching of the Chinese language, and achieving fruitful results.

In the current academic year, the number of participating schools in the secondary education internship program increased to ten, including Hou Kong Middle School, The International School of Macao, Luso-Chinese Secondary School of Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Luso-Chinese Technical-Professional School, and Kwong Tai Middle School. During the half-year pedagogical internships, under the guidance of internship school instructors and teachers from the Teaching Chinese as a Foreign Language Program, students successfully completed different aspects of tasks such as observing and teaching classes and managing students, and received positive feedback from both teachers and students at the internship schools.

Xu Keer, an intern at Hou Kong Middle School, mentioned that she had learned a great deal during the internship through interactions with students, lesson preparation, pedagogical project development, teaching method application, and classroom management practice. Chen Tangmingshu, an intern at Luso-Chinese Secondary School of Luís Gonzaga Gomes, improved her pedagogical skills and English proficiency through interaction and communication with students. She also emphasized that this internship enhanced her teaching skills and communication abilities, reinforcing her determination to become an excellent teacher. Students who interned at The International School of Macao felt deeply inspired and, under the guidance of teachers, emphasized the development of students' abilities in independent thinking and teamwork in the teaching process, which will be highly beneficial for their future professional development.

The Bachelor's Degree Program in Teaching Chinese as a Foreign Language at the Faculty of Languages and Translation of MPU aims to cultivate advanced professionals in the Chinese language with an international vision, excellent intercultural communication abilities, and proficiency in the use of "three languages and four skills" in order to meet the needs of Macao, national and international communities. In recent years, over a hundred graduates have pursued careers in fields such as cultural education, media communication, commerce, etc., receiving positive feedback.