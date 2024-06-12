MPU visited the China International Communications Group, advancing international cultural communication and interpreting the culture of the Greater Bay Area

MACAU, June 12 - To strengthen exchange and cooperation with the national language translation sector, a delegation led by Vice-Rector of the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), Lei Ngan Lin, visited the China International Communications Group (CICG) on May 7, where they were warmly received by Vice-Director of CICG, Liu Dawei. The purpose of this visit was to further the comprehensive cooperation between MPU, CICG, and the China Translators Association in the fields as international dissemination, cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries, promotion of scientificizing the translation qualification examinations, etc., to facilitate the language studies and the training of qualified personnel in translation. MPU is the first examination center for the China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters (CATTI) in the Hong Kong and Macao regions. In a friendly atmosphere, both parties reviewed the productive results achieved in the cooperation over the past years, exchanged views, and reached various consensuses on the new trends in the development of the language service sector in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Liu Dawei welcomed the delegation led by Lei Ngan Lin, indicating that in 2021, with the strong support of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region and MPU, the CATTI was held in Macao for the first time, setting a precedent for conducting translation qualification examinations in the Hong Kong and Macao regions. MPU, starting with its involvement in organizing translation qualification examinations, plays an important role in training a greater number of qualified personnel for the country and for Macao. According to Liu, the CICG will fully leverage the advantages of being an international comprehensive communication institution; continuing to strengthen exchange, cooperation, and resource sharing with MPU; jointly exploring effective ways to improve translation and international communication capabilities; and taking advantage of the 75th Anniversary of the Establishment of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of Macao's Return to the Motherland to elucidate the culture of Mainland China and Macao, in order to better serve the Party and the Country's international communication cause, and make due contributions to enhancing the dissemination and influence of the Chinese civilization.

Lei Ngan Lin expressed sincere gratitude for the unwavering support from the CICG and the Translators Association of China, emphasizing the longstanding history and remarkable outcomes of cooperation between the CICG and Macao. MPU places great importance on the teaching and research of languages and translation and will continue to promote the training of Chinese-Portuguese and Chinese-English translators, as well as encourage the participation of individuals from Macao and the Greater Bay Area in the CATTI, aiming to cultivate highly qualified professionals in the field of translation. To address the challenges and opportunities of translation teaching in the era of artificial intelligence, MPU has been continually investing in machine translation and computer-assisted translation, yielding significant and recognized results. The expectation is to develop closer and more efficient cooperation with the CICG, further benefit from the advantages of teaching and research, and nurture high-caliber talents for the eminent development of the international communication sector.

During the visit, the MPU delegation held a meeting with Huang Yulong, Director of the Translation and Interpretation Academy of the CICG. They exchanged views on the training of qualified personnel and the development of the language services sector in the Greater Bay Area. The meeting was attended by Liu Shuangyan, Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the CICG, Fang Yan, Vice Director of the Department of Planning and Finance of the CICG, Wang Qinghua, Vice Director of the Department of Personnel Affairs of the CICG, Li Weiyong, Xing Yutang, Zhu Ying, Vice Directors of the Translation and Interpretation Academy, Li Meng, Director of the Examination, Feng Jingyi, Vice General Director of CATTI Education & Technology Co. Ltd, Zhang Yunfeng, Deputy Director of the Faculty of Languages and Translation of MPU, Joaquim Carvalho, Coordinator of the Ph.D. Program in Portuguese at MPU, and Chan Iok Leng, Public Relations Officer, among others.