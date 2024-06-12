AHVAP Welcomes Health System Value Analysis Medical Director Team from McLeod Health
AHVAP Welcomes Health System Value Analysis Medical Director Team from McLeod HealthATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is thrilled to welcome the entire medical director team from the McLeod Health Value Analysis program as the newest members of AHVAP. With this addition, the entire Value Analysis Team at McLeod department is now an active member of AHVAP, which represents an industry best practice in the specialty.
Healthcare Value Analysis is an interprofessional specialty that requires extensive collaboration with many different disciplines, specialties, and departments. Value Analysis professionals regularly interact with specialty clinicians, infection preventionists, risk managers, pharmacists, nursing professionals, providers, supply chain professionals, and many others to deliver high quality and effective care across the continuum.
“AHVAP now has over 40 provider members of the Association, and we are delighted to welcome the physicians from McLeod as the newest addition to the AHVAP family. We are specifically appreciative of the leadership demonstrated by BJ McCluskey, McLeod’s AVP of Strategic Sourcing and Contracting in creating this partnership” says AHVAP Executive Director and Executive Vice President Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr.
ABOUT AHVAP
The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals, Inc. (AHVAP) is an organization created from a nucleus of nurses and healthcare professionals whose expertise bridges the gap between clinical practice and the supply chain processes. Using evidence-based data, professional experience, and an understanding of the cost/quality continuum, Value Analysis professionals guide clinical and other providers in the product, services and technology review and selection process and assist with the resolution of quality concerns. Value analysis professionals collaborate internally with physicians, providers, technologists, therapists, clinicians, non-clinicians, and executives and externally with Industry Partners to assure effective quality outcomes and improve the overall cost of healthcare delivery.
ABOUT MCLEOD HEALTH
Founded in 1906, McLeod Health is a locally owned and managed, not-for-profit healthcare system which features the strength of more than 900 members on its medical staff and more than 2,900 licensed nurses, and approximately 15,000 team members. McLeod constantly seeks to improve patient care with efforts that are physician led, data-driven and evidence-based. The McLeod Health network is comprised of 7 hospitals with locations in Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Manning, Cheraw, Loris, and Little River.
