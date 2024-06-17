Announcement of the Release of “TRUSQUETTA AD US”

“TRUSQUETTA AD US” TRUSQUETTA TRUSQUETTA2 TRUSQUETTA3

JAPAN, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUSQUETTA Co., Ltd., a company specializing in advertising supervision and consulting services (Location: 2nd Floor, Prime House II, 3-15-9 Higashi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Satoshi Takahashi), is pleased to announce the release of the advertising expression checking tool “TRUSQUETTA AD US.”

Background

Exaggerated advertising has been a long-standing issue across multiple countries worldwide. Our goal with TRUSQUETTA is to create a safer, more efficient, and more effective advertising environment that everyone can benefit from. As such, we are proud to announce the release of TRUSQUETTA AD US. Our innovative tool, TRUSUQUETTA, utilizes AI to assist companies in verifying their advertising expressions, providing a more efficient way to supervise advertising. Advertising agencies, manufacturers, and various companies across different industries, such as insurance, real estate, and finance, have adopted TRUSUQUETTA.

Release of “TRUSQUETTA AD US”

The issue of exaggerated advertising has become a growing concern in both Japan and the United States. To address this problem, we have developed TRUSQUETTA AD US, a tool that complies with Social Media Policies, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Guidelines, and Search Engine Guidelines. This AI-implemented tool makes it easy and accurate for U.S. companies to monitor their online advertising campaigns. Now, the free Beta version of the product is available online from our website below, which allows users to check whether a specific keyword is available to use in advertisements and the cautionary points when using the word. Also, the actual product can be used for a one-week demo freely upon contact.

By adopting TRUSQUETTA AD US, companies can significantly enhance their efficiency, reduce costs, and shorten the time required for advertising supervision tasks. Our company aims to address exaggerated advertising violations worldwide and encourage companies engaged in advertising supervision to use TRUSQUETTA AD US. We believe that by doing so, we can expand its reach globally and contribute to creating a fair and safe advertising environment.

What is TRUSQUETTA

The advertising expression checking tool TRUSQUETTA is a service that quickly identifies parts of an advertisement that may contain exaggerated expressions.

It allows anyone to quickly check advertising expressions, reducing tasks that would take over an hour by human inspection to less than 30 minutes*.

*Subjective experience

Functions of TRUSQUETTA

By using the advertising expression checking tool TRUSQUETTA, Users can perform checks in compliance with various guidelines.

It allows easy checking by simply inputting videos, URLs, PDFs, JPGs, or PNGs. Additionally, comprehensive support is provided from implementation to post-implementation.

The contribution of TRUSQUETTA to operational efficiency

Implementing TRUSQUETTA can reduce the process from planning to advertisement placement by approximately 30%*. It enables the simultaneous realization of safe and secure advertising operations and operational efficiency.

*Based on user interviews

Pricing

For more information about the service and the free Beta version of the product, please visit the following link. Please contact us using the link to issue a free demo account.

URL: https://trusquetta.net/services/ad_us-en/