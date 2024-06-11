Submit Release
S. 3775, BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Reauthorization Act of 2024

S. 3775 would authorize the appropriation of $33 million each year from 2025 through 2029 for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide grants to support public health awareness and evidence-based practices related to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. In 2024, CDC allocated $40 million for that purpose.

Assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts and using historical spending patterns for those activities, CBO estimates that implementing S. 3775 would cost $139 million over the 2024-2029 period and $26 million after 2029.

