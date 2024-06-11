Barrasso, Senate Republicans Introduce Bill to Remedy DOE’s Flawed Efficiency Calculations for Electric Cars

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), and U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Mike Lee (R-UT), John Hoeven (R-ND), Jim Risch (R-ID), and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), introduced the Recalculating Electric Vehicle Efficiency for Accuracy and Legitimacy (REVEAL) Act.

The bill would require the Secretary of Energy to use more accurate criteria when calculating the “petroleum-equivalent average fuel economy” for electric vehicles (EVs). The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration uses this figure to set Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for automakers. The updated criteria would prevent the Secretary of Energy from manipulating these calculations to create a back-door mandate for manufacturing EVs.

“No administration should be able to rig efficiency calculations for electric cars. The REVEAL Act would prevent the Secretary of Energy from using these faulty calculations to prohibit the sale of gas or diesel powered cars or trucks. This is a needed step to help fight against the Biden administration’s continued manipulation of the auto market and put Americans back in the driver’s seat,” said Senator Barrasso.

“If this administration wants to erode consumer choice and force EVs on the people of Wyoming, then the Department of Energy needs to hold these vehicles to the same standards as their gas-powered counterparts,” said Senator Lummis. “The benefits of EVs appear illusionary at best, and our bill forces this administration to be transparent by compelling the DOE to more accurately measure the relative efficiency of EVs so the Biden administration can no longer hide behind its unsubstantiated environmental platitudes.”

“I'm proud to support Senator Barrasso's REVEAL Act, a crucial step to ensure that federal agencies provide accurate, unbiased information about the efficiency of electric vehicles. For years, federal agencies have exaggerated the fuel efficiency of EVs to artificially promote their adoption by American drivers. It's time to hold our government accountable and ensure Utahns have accurate information to choose the best vehicle for their needs—not the preferences of Washington bureaucrats,” said Senator Lee.

“The Biden administration continues to push onerous EV-mandates that distort the auto market and limit consumer choice,” said Senator Hoeven. “Our legislation would ensure that federal agencies use realistic measurements, such as range and cold weather performance, when evaluating an auto manufacturer’s fleet-wide compliance with fuel economy standards. Doing so will help ensure Americans can get a vehicle that fits their needs and falls within their budget.”

The REVEAL Act would require the Secretary to:

Ensure the weight and class of EVs are directly comparable to gasoline-and diesel-fueled vehicles when making its petroleum-equivalent fuel economy calculations for EVs.

Consider the need to conserve critical minerals of the kind used to manufacture batteries and EVs, and take into account the impact of extreme temperatures and battery degradation on battery efficiency.

Coordinate with the Secretary of Transportation to ensure that the fuel economy for EVs is calculated incorporating the new methods for calculating efficiency in any proposed or amended CAFE standards.

Click here to read the bill text.