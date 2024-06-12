Rugby in the Square Raises $100k for Inclusivity and Community Rugby Development.
Participants at the Rugby in the Square event engage in a friendly handshake after a game, showcasing sportsmanship and camaraderie at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto
A vibrant scene at the Rugby in the Square event, with participants from various teams engaging in matches and activities at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, surrounded by the city's skyline.
Rugby in the Square 2024 champions inclusion, raising $100,000 for Rugby Ontario and TIRF community initiatives.
Rugby in the Square exemplifies our commitment to making rugby an inclusive and accessible sport for everyone.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, May 31, 2024, Rugby in the Square (RITS) transformed Nathan Phillips Square into a vibrant hub of rugby activity, raising $100,000 to support community rugby and inclusivity initiatives. Co-hosted by Rugby Ontario and the Toronto Inner-City Rugby Foundation (TIRF), this unique event showcased rugby's commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility for its fourth year.
— Myles Spencer, CEO of Rugby Ontario
Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square was converted into a rugby stadium for a day, with three artificial turf pitches hosting a 5v5 flag rugby tournament featuring diverse corporate teams and Mixed-Ability Rugby games. The event celebrated the philosophy of Mixed Ability Sport: promoting diversity, social inclusion, equal opportunities, and healthy lifestyle choices for all.
"This event highlights rugby's power to unite communities and foster inclusivity," said Myles Spencer, CEO of Rugby Ontario. "Rugby in the Square is a celebration of the sport’s spirit and values, and the awareness and funds raised will directly support our mission to make rugby an accessible and inclusive sport for everyone."
A series of advertisements, seen on billboards, in malls, residential and office buildings, online, and in print, promoted the event with messages like “What happens on the pitch needs to happen off the pitch” and “Watch courage triumph over doubt.” These ads reflected Rugby's core values in the Square and the sport.
In recognition of the event's significance, two of Toronto's iconic landmarks, the CN Tower and the Toronto city sign, were illuminated in yellow, the universal inclusion colour.
Bill Di Nardo, Co-Founder of TIRF, emphasized the event's impact on community development: "The generous support from our event partners and corporate teams enabled us to raise $100,000. These funds will be invested in community rugby programs and initiatives across Toronto and Ontario."
Rugby in the Square 2024 by the numbers:
- 21 corporate teams
- 250+ team participants
- 54 flag rugby matches
- 50+ volunteers
- 2 Mixed Ability Rugby clubs
"This event is more than a tournament; it’s an embodiment of rugby’s spirit of camaraderie and competitiveness," said Di Nardo. "It represents a significant step forward in promoting equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility in sport."
Look out for Rugby in the Square in 2025, and join us in continuing to make a difference through sport. To participate or become a sponsor, please click here for more information
About Rugby Ontario
Rugby Ontario is the provincial sports governing body responsible for organizing rugby in Ontario. Our mission is to lead, support, and promote Rugby for all, from communities to clubs to provinces. This mission signals a movement toward creating a more cohesive, supportive, and progressive sporting environment that is responsive to the needs of all members. The organization leads various provincial and high-performance programs, including representative teams for junior / age-grade boys' and girls' senior women's and men's programs. Rugby Ontario is a proud member of Rugby Canada and is extremely pleased to be part of the pathway to representing Canada on the international stage.
www.rugbyontario.com
About TIRF Rugby
Toronto Inner-City Rugby Foundation (TIRF) is a rugby-centred community development organization that uses rugby as a tool for social good. TIRF, a registered non-profit founded in 2011, builds community through rugby in 31 of Toronto’s underserved, low-income and priority neighbourhoods. Working in partnership with Rugby Canada; Rugby Ontario, nine Toronto rugby clubs; school boards and community service providers, TIRF reduces the financial, geographical, and cultural barriers that prevent children and youth from participating in the sport.
https://tirfrugby.ca/
