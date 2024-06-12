California boutique wine distributor adds non-alcoholic, mushroom-based, herbal aperfits
Revel Wine releases functional mushroom elixir by Ceybon AF
Whether as a complement to a well-rounded aperitif collection, or as a stand-alone treat, Ceybon deserves your attention.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakland CA, California wine distributor Revel Wine has added a non-alcoholic mushroom elixir to its vast list of finely crafted wine, signaling a new era for fans of California terroir.
Revel Wine represents a new generation of farmers and cider makers, winegrowers and winemakers, many of whom work with natural, organic or biodynamic practices in their vineyards and farms, and rely on spontaneous fermentations with wild yeasts and minimal intervention in the cellar. Over the past 18 years, Revel Wine has grown from a California-focused portfolio to including wine and cider producers from Oregon, Washington, New York, Vermont and Maryland (as well as imports from Greece, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany). In 2024 they welcomed Napa-based functional mushroom aperitif Ceybon AF to their offerings.
Ceybon AF is a functional mushroom aperitif that combines mycology and herbal medicine. A new horizon for Revel Wine, Ceybon AF is the creation of Dr. Gulietta Octavio who set out to evolve the narrative around drinking together.
Dr. Giulietta Octavio has a Bachelor of Arts in Somatic Therapy, a Master of Science and a Clinical Doctorate in Integrative Chinese Medicine which includes Acupuncture and Herbalism. She has worked in private practice for 21 years and consults in sustainable plant-based product development. In addition to her practice, she is the founder of Ceybon AF non-alcoholic adaptogenic mushroom-infused non-alcoholic aperitifs. She is on a mission to put our wellness at the center of happy hour and social celebrations and flip the script on how we drink and socialize.
Ceybon AF bottlings are great tasting non-alcoholic cocktails that address all the reasons you want to drink alcohol but in a healthier and more sustainable way. Each uplifting elixir contains a blend of Northern California mushrooms and medicinal herbs known for their heart-opening, liver-cleansing, and digestive benefits. Dr. Octavio has taken her classical training outside the box and into the bar, combining Indigenous, Asian, and European botanicals and mushrooms into wellness cocktails that impart a unique feeling of lightness and ease with every sip. She has infused social drinking with the traditional healing properties of plants to enhance mood, energy, and digestion.
“When we got the chance to share a new dimension of terroir with our customers we had to explore the opportunity,” said Revel Wine co-founder Matthew Plympton, “whether as a complement to a well-rounded wine collection, or as a stand-alone treat, Ceybon deserves your attention.”
Ceybon is:
Wild-crafted or organic
Herbs: damiana, grandiflora, mimosa, passionflower, ash, cinchona, juniper, mimosa, citrus,
Primary mushrooms: reishi, turkey tail, poria, chaga
Vegetarian
Gluten-Free
The collection includes mescal-inspired Happy AF, the Pimm’s Cup-like Chill AF, and the zest Moscow Mule Bright AF. Ceybon AF aperitifs are perfect for the regular wine drinker on a school night, for someone who doesn't drink or for someone who wants a wellness drink that actually tastes like a real cocktail. Designed to be enjoyed on their own or in a cocktail, before, during or after a meal.
Revel Wine has dedicated themselves to finding and distributing notable producers, small labels and passion projects who pride themselves on unlocking the true expression of the land and its people. Revel Wine is thrilled to be adding a new producer and product to its long list of impassioned producers: Dr. Gulietta Octavio and Ceybon AF.
