Revel Wine celebrates 17 years with the launch of a retail webstore
Getting artisan wines is now easier than ever
Our goal has always been to celebrate terroir and honesty in production, and we’re very excited to give consumers direct access to the producers we love.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revel Wine, California’s premiere artisan wine distributor, has been supporting organically-farmed wines and natural-ferment producers for nearly two decades. Started in 2006 by Matthew Plympton and Tom Hunter, the Oakland-based outfit gives California eateries and shops access to a growing list of producers dedicated to natural, organically-farmed wines and wild ferments – products that would otherwise be difficult to source. As a response to the growing trend and demand for natural wines, Revel Wine has launched a direct-to-consumer sales portal: Drink Revel Wine.
— co-founder Matthew Plympton.
Drink Revel Wine gives consumers in California direct access to some of the most exciting producers in natural wine making, including wines from California, Oregon, Washington, Vermont, Maryland, Texas, New York, and select European regions. The retail webstore also features a wine club that delivers three bottles of red, white, pink, bubbly, or random bottles chosen by the experts at Revel.
“Our goal has always been to celebrate terroir and honesty in production, and we’re very excited to give consumers direct access to the producers we love,” said co-founder Matthew Plympton.
“The trend towards natural wines is obvious, not only from the consumer perspective but also from how many talented and dedicated folks in the industry we’re seeing. We’re happy we’ve been able to introduce so many people to great producers, we’re very much looking forward to growing those relationships with our new retail website” added co-founder Tom Hunter.
Matthew and Tom launched Revel Wine to represent a new generation of farmers and cider makers, winegrowers and winemakers, many of whom work with natural, organic or biodynamic practices in their vineyards and farms, and rely on spontaneous fermentations with wild yeasts. Over the past 17 years they have grown from a California focus to including producers from Oregon, Washington, New York, Vermont, Maryland, and Texas (as well as imports from Greece, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany). In 2015 they added three American craft cider producers and have since grown this part of the portfolio to include other producers from California, Maryland, New York, and Vermont.
Tomek Mackowiak
Revel Wine
tomek@revelwine.biz
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
The Drink Revel Wine Club