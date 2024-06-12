New Paradigm Institute Launches Social Media Campaign To Call On CNN To Include UFO/UAP Question In Presidential Debate

New Paradigm Institute CNN #DebateDisclosure Daniel Sheehan

The New Paradigm Institute urges the public to take to social media and demand that CNN include a question on UFO/UAP in the upcoming presidential debate.

The next President will make critical decisions about UAP disclosure and government transparency. It’s time for all presidential candidates to commit to UAP disclosure and transparency.” — Daniel Sheehan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Paradigm Institute today launched a social media campaign asking the public to call on CNN and debate moderators to include a question about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) in the upcoming Presidential debate, slated for June 27, 2024.

On June 27, 2024, CNN will host the first of two scheduled presidential debates. The New Paradigm Institute calls on CNN and the debate moderators to include a question about UAP disclosure.

The Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) established the “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Records Collection” at the National Archives and Records Administration. The Act provides the Executive branch with sweeping powers to withhold and postpone the release of documents relating to UAP under national security grounds that the New Paradigm Institute considers overly broad.

“The next President of the United States will make critical decisions about UAP disclosure and government transparency. It’s time for all presidential candidates – Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Donald J. Trump – to commit to UFOs/UAP disclosure and transparency,” said New Paradigm Institute Chief Counsel Daniel Sheehan. “Regardless of political affiliation, the time has come to inject UAP into the political discourse of our elections.”

The New Paradigm Institute’s (NPI) campaign calls on the public to demand that CNN and debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash ask the candidates about UAP disclosure and government transparency at the June 27, 2024, presidential debate at CNN’s Atlanta studios.

“Candidates for President should be asked whether they will commit to UAP disclosure and government transparency. The CNN debate provides the perfect forum for the public to learn where our candidates stand on this important issue,” concluded Sheehan.

How the public can contribute to NPI’s call to action: On social media, call on CNN and its debate moderators to include a question about UAP, use hashtag #DebateDisclosure, and tag CNN, Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Donald J. Trump, and the New Paradigm Institute.

Hashtag to use in social media posts:

#DebateDisclosure

Social media handles to tag:

Jake Tapper

https://twitter.com/JakeTapper

https://www.instagram.com/jaketapper/

https://www.facebook.com/JakeTapper

Dana Bash

https://twitter.com/DanaBashCNN

https://www.instagram.com/danabashcnn

https://www.facebook.com/dana.bash.507

CNN

https://twitter.com/cnn

https://www.instagram.com/cnn/

https://www.facebook.com/cnn

President Joe Biden

https://twitter.com/joebiden

https://www.instagram.com/joebiden/

https://www.facebook.com/joebiden

Donald J. Trump

https://twitter.com/trumpwarroom

https://www.instagram.com/realdonaldtrump/

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

https://twitter.com/robertkennedyjr

https://www.instagram.com/robertfkennedyjr/

New Paradigm Institute

https://twitter.com/NewParadigmInst

https://www.instagram.com/newparadigminstitute

https://www.facebook.com/newparadigminst

To learn more, go to https://newparadigminstitute.org.

About New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, founded by acclaimed civil rights and Constitutional attorney Daniel Sheehan, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

The New Paradigm Institute is a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center, formerly known as the Christic Institute. Romero and Christic are known for lawsuits such as the Karen Silkwood and Three Mile Island nuclear safety cases, the Greensboro case against the Klan and Nazis, the first Sanctuary defense case, the Iran-Contra case against the Enterprise, and the Chase Iron Eyes case at Standing Rock.