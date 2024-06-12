CBP officers seize $1.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and Alprazolam at Los Indios International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Los Indios International Bridge intercepted a load of mixed narcotics which included alleged cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and Alprazolam valued at approximately $1,610,767 hidden within a 2006 Ford.

“Our officers’ experience and keen enforcement efforts led to this significant narcotics interception,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages of $1.6 million in mixed narcotics seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Sunday, Jun. 9, at the Los Indios International Bridge when a 24-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Harlingen, Texas, attempted entry into the United States in a 2006 Ford. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 77.64 pounds of alleged cocaine, 29.71 pounds of alleged heroin, 2.81 ounces of alleged fentanyl, 90 pills of alleged Alprazolam 2mg and 90 pills of alleged Alprazolam 1mg.

The estimated street value of the combined narcotics from the seizure is approximately $1,610,767.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

