Mayor Bowser to Highlight Strategies and Investments to Support a Vibrant Downtown DC
(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, June 12 at 9 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will deliver remarks and participate in a panel discussion at Bisnow’s “Washington, D.C. State of the Market” event focusing on the future of Downtown DC.
For the panel discussion, Mayor Bowser will be joined by Jodie McLean and Deborah Ratner Salzberg, co-chairs of the District’s Gallery Place/Chinatown Task Force. The panel will focus on “Reinventing Downtown DC – How to Build on the Sports Teams’ Recommitment to Chinatown/Gallery Place to Make the Area Better than Ever.”
WHEN:
Wednesday, June 12 at 9 am
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Jodie McLean, CEO, EDENS
Deborah Ratner Salzberg, Partner, Uplands Real Estate Partners
Mark Bisnow, Founder, Bisnow
WHERE:
777 6th Street NW, 11th Floor
*Closest Metro Station: Gallery Place-Chinatown*
*Closest Bikeshare: 8th and H Street NW*
*Closest Bus Routes: 80, P6, X2, X9, 70, 74*
This is a ticketed event. Press interested in attending the event must RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
