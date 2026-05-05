Mayor Bowser Launches Nearly $4 Million Restaurant & Retail Stabilization Grant to Support Local Businesses and Grow DC’s Economy

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser launched the brand-new Restaurant & Retail Stabilization Grant, a $3.875 million fund to support the District’s restaurants and retailers and continue growing DC’s economy. The grant is funded by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and administered by Capital Impact Partners (CIP), a local, nonprofit community development financial institution. Through the Restaurant & Retail Stabilization Grant, the Bowser Administration is stepping up for small businesses, providing critical financial relief to brick-and-mortar establishments that took a hit in 2025—keeping neighborhood shops and restaurants open, resilient, and ready for the future.

“DC’s restaurants and retailers create jobs, build community, and keep our neighborhoods vibrant,” said Mayor Bowser. “With these grants we are sending a message to local businesses that we understand how important they are to our city and to our residents, we understand the struggles they have faced over the past year, and we have their back.”

The Restaurant & Retail Stabilization Grant is part of the District’s continued efforts to meet the existing and future needs of the small business community. The fund will provide financial assistance to brick-and-mortar businesses that experienced revenue loss in 2025, with preference given to businesses that lost over 10% revenue. Grants are available for up to $50,000, helping businesses remain operational and nimble to support long-term sustainability.

“Our restaurant and retail sectors experienced real declines in 2025 and need our help to get through this period of economic uncertainty,” said Deputy Mayor Nina Albert. “By offering financial assistance paired with technical assistance, we’re committed to helping ease the operational pressures of our small businesses and get them back on a path to growth.”

Businesses must meet all the following requirements to qualify for this grant:

Be a for‑profit retailer or restaurant with a physical brick‑and‑mortar location.

Have experienced a revenue loss in 2025 compared to 2024; preference will be given to businesses that experienced at least a 10% decline in revenue.

Generate between $100,000 and $5 million in annual gross revenue.

Be independently owned and operated, with no more than three locations.

Be established before June 1, 2024.

View the Restaurant and Retail Stabilization Grant One-Pager.

Small businesses are the backbone of the District’s economy; more than 75,000 small businesses call DC home, making up over 98% of all businesses and employing more than 233,000 residents—making the Restaurant & Retail Stabilization Grant a key tool to continue driving economic growth. Grant funds can be used to support occupancy costs (mortgage, rent, utilities, insurance, maintenance) and payroll costs incurred between January 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026. Grantees will also be paired with technical assistance to help them enhance their operational sustainability and resilience.

DMPED and CIP will host information sessions to help businesses owners get ready to apply for these grants and walk them through the application process. Business owners can learn more and apply by visiting obviouslydc.com/business-funding-opportunities. Applications open today, May 5, and the deadline to apply is June 5, 2026, at 11:59 pm.

In addition to the Restaurant & Retail Stabilization Grant, the Bowser Administration is offering another potential boost for businesses this summer: DC’s Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) will be offering $1 million in loans to support the District’s restaurant and retail businesses through its DC Business Capital Access Program (DC BizCAP). DC BizCAP helps expand access to capital for small businesses across the city, and has provided more than $27 million in funding since inception, which leveraged more than $63 million in private financing and helped create or retain over 2,900 local jobs. More than 80% of participating businesses are minority or woman-owned, reflecting Mayor Bowser’s commitment to ensuring that support reaches those who need it most. Learn more about DC BizCAP at DISB.dc.gov/dcbizcap.

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