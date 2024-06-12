The Elevation Project Unites Record Clearing Clinic and Men’s Health Fair With Concert Featuring Cassidy and Styles P
Expungements, Pardons, and Record Sealing to Take Place at the Run It Back Clean Slate Record Clearing Clinic and Men’s Health Fair EventPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Elevation Project, a Philadelphia based organization known to create an environment to empower fresh starts, continues to meet the needs of at-risk and formerly incarcerated individuals and its surrounding community. The Elevation Project will continue its work on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., with the return of its impactful Run It Back Clean Slate Record Clearing Clinic and Men’s Health Fair event.
This annual twofold event is a record clearing clinic, offering free legal services provided by Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity (PLSE), allows attendees who have a criminal record (Pennsylvania charges only) an opportunity to meet with a lawyer to have their record expunged or sealed, providing a greater pathway and fostering new beginnings. Clinic participants who want to meet with a lawyer must be registered and checked in by 2:30 p.m. The other component of Run It Back recognizes June as National Men’s Health Month, bringing resources to the community to encourage men to take charge of their health.
"We are extremely excited for this year's Record Clearing Clinic Summer Party! In Pennsylvania, new legislation has been passed where, for the first time ever, many felony convictions may now qualify to be sealed,” says LaTrista Webb, founder of The Elevation Project. “Since the event is in June, we wanted to also recognize National Men's Health Month, so we added the Men's Health Fair,” continued Webb. “We are happy to bring these resources to the men of our community in a fun and safe environment," she concludes.
Taking over Fairmount Park at 49th & Parkside Avenue, Run It Back is expected to draw hundreds of attendees from all over the city of Philadelphia as they benefit from a variety of community resources from organizations like Keystone First, Penn Dental Medicine, Maternity Care Coalition, Jefferson Health Plan, Black Men Heal, and many more, fun activities and a bounce house for kids, free food, a live DJ, raffles, vendors, and musical performances. The main attraction of this year’s event is the electrifying live performance by Philadelphia’s skilled lyricist and businessman Cassidy and New York’s multifaceted rapper, author, and entrepreneur Styles P of The LOX.
This event is sponsored by The Promise PHL (City of Philadelphia) in partnership with Curtis Jones, Jr, Council Member of Philadelphia’s 4th District.
Rachel McRae-Keith
The Belle Agency
+1 610-604-2090
hello@thebelleagency.co