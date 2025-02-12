A Toast to Black Sports Celebrates Black Excellence and Innovation in Sports at Super Bowl LIX

Shaina Wiel (MiS Founder), Jennifer King (First full-time Black female coach in the NFL), Carmen Wilson (Co-Founder, Play Make Her & Senior Advisor to NBA Star Chris Paul) A Toast to Black Sports Guests

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minorities in Sports Business Network (MiS) embraced intentionality, empowerment, and camaraderie when planning its event for Super Bowl LIX. With the return of its exclusive, invite-only luncheon, A Toast to Black Sports, it felt most appropriate to shine a spotlight on trailblazing Black women who have made groundbreaking contributions across the sports industry with its “Innovative Women in Sports” theme.With over 55 guests gathered at Café Sbisa, the oldest Black owned restaurant in New Orleans and third oldest fine dining establishment in the French Quarter, inspiration soared among the diverse group of executives as the event felt like a vibrant group chat, buzzing with high energy and much needed fellowship during a usually hectic, very buttoned up series of events throughout the week. The atmosphere was electric as industry experts shared experiences, exchanged ideas, and celebrated the groundbreaking achievements of Carmen Wilson, Co-Founder of Play Make Her and Senior Advisor to Chris Paul, and Jennifer King, the first full-time Black female coach in the NFL.The room was filled with many influential leaders, including:- Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development Strategy- LaChina Robinson, Award-winning host and basketball analyst for ESPN- Asani Swann, Co-founder of VII(N) The Seventh Estate Extract with Carmelo Anthony- Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, Essence Venture’s Chief Community OfficerThese luminaries brought their unique experience to the room, making the luncheon not only a celebration but also a platform for meaningful dialogue about innovation, advancement, and inclusion in sports. Guests left invigorated by the shared sense of purpose and community fostered at the event and encouraged to continue driving change within their respective fields to bring more people into this very room.Shaina Wiel, founder of MiS, shared her overwhelming joy of this year's event: "Amid a week of high-profile events, bringing A Toast to Black Sports back for its third year was a true celebration of community and excellence. It was incredible to witness industry leaders reconnect, uplift one another, and take the corporate mask off for just a few hours. It was an honor to celebrate the immeasurable impact of Carmen and Jennifer—giving them their well-deserved flowers. We look forward to continuing this tradition at Super Bowl LX."A Toast to Black Sports serves as a reminder that progress is achieved through collective effort and intentionality, while continuing its mission of amplifying underrepresented voices that deserve recognition.For more information about Shaina Wiel, MiS, or A Toast to Black Sports, please contact Rachel McRae-Keith, The Belle Agency : hello@thebelleagency.co.About Minorities in Sports Business:The Minorities in Sports Business Network is a national networking organization of over 1000 sports professionals of color within the sports industry. The network serves as a primary source for diverse business men and women in the sports industry to connect, exchange resources, obtain insight, as well as to gain a competitive advantage in their careers. We are the diverse minds behind your favorite sports team, athletes, charities, and content. For more information, visit: www.minoritiesinsports.com

