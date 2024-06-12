Take the Next Step Towards Your Future

Are you ready to start a fulfilling career in homeland security? Don’t miss the Department’s largest hiring event of the year—the DHS Career Expo on June 27 and 28 in Chantilly, Virginia. We are looking to fill hundreds of mission critical positions nationwide. Registration is free, and the event is open to the public.

Expedited Hiring and Exciting Opportunities

Candidates can meet hiring managers and recruiters, possibly be interviewed, receive a tentative job offer, and enter the security process on-site! The best part? The expo is free to attend. Arrive with a resume and depart with a possible tentative job offer!

We have exciting opportunities at all levels to include law enforcement, border and maritime security, cybersecurity, immigration services, mission support, and more!

Diversity, Talent, and Dedication

The threats facing the Nation are constantly evolving which is why the Department is committed to hiring skilled and diverse talent that will bring new ideas, experiences, and perspectives to the table. Homeland Security opportunities feature competitive starting salaries, flexible work schedules, and work-life balance.

Event Details

When : June 27-28, 2024, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET

: June 27-28, 2024, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET Where : Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA 20151

: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA 20151 Highlights: Workshops to include Building Your Federal Resume; “A Day in the Life of…” Panel; Large Exhibit Area showcasing the various DHS Components; and more

Meet and engage with industry professionals, network with other attendees, and learn more about what DHS has to offer.

Participating Components and Offices

Your Future is Waiting

Mark your calendars and register for free today! For more information about the expo, visit DHS.gov/expo.