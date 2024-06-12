Mental Health Television Network Expands Reach, Launches on LG Channels in Australia and Debuts ROKU App

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mental Health Television Network (MHTN), a pioneering 24/7 live and on-demand streaming service dedicated to mental health and well-being, today announced its expanded availability on LG Channels in Australia and on ROKU streaming devices through the MHTN app.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for MHTN, bringing its diverse range of programming to a wider audience and reinforcing its commitment to making mental health resources accessible and engaging. Australian viewers can now find MHTN's live channel directly on their LG smart TVs, while ROKU users can access the channel through the dedicated MHTN app.

MHTN offers a wealth of content designed to inform, inspire, and support viewers on their mental health journeys. Programming includes documentaries, expert talks, therapeutic exercises, mindfulness practices, and personal stories from individuals living with various mental health conditions.

"We are thrilled to extend our reach to Australia through LG Channels and through our ROKU app," said Kieran Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO of MHTN. "Our mission is to provide a safe and supportive space for individuals to learn about mental health, find resources, and connect with others who understand their experiences. This expansion allows us to reach more people and empower them to prioritize their well-being."

With its evidence-based content and compassionate approach, MHTN aims to reduce stigma, foster understanding, and create a community of support for those affected by mental health challenges.