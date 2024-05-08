Mental Health Television Network (MHTN) Expands Reach with Launch on Netgem in UK and Ireland

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental Health Television Network (MHTN), the groundbreaking media platform focused on mental well-being, today announced its launch on Netgem TV in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This partnership, coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, significantly expands MHTN's reach, bringing its transformative programming to a broader audience.

Netgem TV subscribers in the UK and Ireland can now access MHTN's extensive library of documentaries, inspiring personal stories, expert discussions, and practical resources. This curated content is dedicated to fostering a greater understanding of mental health challenges and promoting tools and strategies for emotional wellness.

"Our collaboration with Netgem is a major step forward in our mission to make mental health support and information more widely accessible," said Kieran Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO of MHTN. "We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prioritize their mental health, and this partnership helps us reach a vast audience within the UK and Ireland who are seeking reliable resources and a supportive community. The timing with Mental Health Awareness Month underscores our commitment to amplifying these important conversations."

“Netgem's partnership with MHTN marks a pivotal moment in mental health awareness. By bringing MHTN to our platform, we're not just introducing another channel; we're offering the first-ever dedicated mental health TV channel to Netgem TV. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our subscribers with more valuable resources and fostering a supportive community around mental well-being." Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial Customer Officer of Netgem Group. Netgem TV customers can easily find MHTN within their channel listings, providing seamless access to its diverse and engaging programming.

About Mental Health Television Network: MHTN is a transformative media platform dedicated to changing how we understand and address mental health. Through original programming, documentaries, and expert-led discussions, MHTN aims to increase awareness, provide valuable information, and encourage open conversations about mental well-being. www.mhtn.org

About Netgem: Netgem operates the netgem.tv platform of digital video entertainment services, integrating all live, fast, on-demand and subscription content available on the market, and accessible by all family members on mobile, PC or TV screens. The netgem.tv product is distributed through a network of fixed telecom operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to over 600,000 subscriber households. www.netgem.com Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth. (ISIN : FR0004154060, Reuters : ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)