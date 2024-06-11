B.C. supports innovation for a cleaner industrial future

CANADA, June 11 - In 2023, 12 projects were approved under three funding streams for a total of $32.6 million.

Emissions Performance Stream:

City of Vancouver

The City of Vancouver at its Vancouver Landfill facility in the Mainland/Southwest region of B.C. will expand the current landfill gas-collection capacity using horizontal gas collectors and vertical gas wells to increase the amount of methane captured from the landfill and reduce fugitive methane emissions. Collected landfill gas will be used beneficially as renewable natural gas for energy or, when necessary, flared.

Funding: $6,146,250

Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge at its Richmond Cement Plant in the Mainland/Southwest region of B.C. will upgrade the facility to accept and process additional alternative fuels, which will reduce combustion of natural gas.

Funding: $7,294,500

Innovation Accelerator Stream:

Skookumchuck Pulp Inc. (Paper Excellence)

Skookumchuck Pulp at its Skookumchuck Mill facility in the Kootenay region of B.C. will demonstrate the direct firing of pulverized wood into its lime kiln to displace the combustion of natural gas without compromising lime production, quality or reliability.

Funding: $17,175,000

Feasibility Studies:

Canfor Pulp Ltd.

Canfor Pulp will explore the potential of renewable diesel as an alternative fuel to reduce emissions in the pulp industry’s transportation of raw materials. This study will inform the forestry sector and policymakers about the costs, risks and benefits associated with future emissions reduction projects in the industry.

Funding: $85,608

Catalyst Paper, Port Alberni operation

Catalyst Paper will investigate options to enhance biofuel delivery at the coastal site. Increasing biofuel steam production can reduce natural gas consumption in its power boiler No. 4 and auxiliary boilers.

Funding: $51,008

Catalyst Paper, Port Alberni operation

Catalyst Paper will investigate the opportunity of installing a heat-recovery system in the power boiler exhaust at its site. Recovered heat can offset the heat generated from fuel combustion.

Funding: $93,675

Creative Energy Vancouver Platforms

Creative Energy will provide a detailed assessment of the costs and uncertainties associated with converting the existing steam distribution system to a hot-water system. This assessment will help clarify design details to reduce energy losses and improve district-heating efficiency.

Funding: $397,500

Creative Energy Vancouver Platforms

Creative Energy will investigate the potential for installing a deep geothermal system (Eavor-Loop) for Creative Energy’s Core district energy system in Vancouver. This exploration can guide future plans of using sustainable geothermal energy at the facility.

Funding: $190,000

NorthRiver Midstream Inc.

NorthRiver Midstream will evaluate trade-offs between two decarbonization pathways at its McMahon and West Doe gas-processing facilities. Advancing work to implement electrification and carbon capture and sequestration will reduce emissions from gas-fired turbines and compressors at the sites. This study can guide facilities toward effective strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Funding: $180,000

Skookumchuck Pulp Inc.

Skookumchuk Pulp will investigate the use of high-temperature pyrolysis on waste forestry residuals from the B.C. Interior to produce high-quality/caloric content syngas while producing high-quality biochar. Syngas can be used to displace natural gas combusted at the facility for heat and electricity generation.

Funding: $110,850

Teck Resources Ltd.

Teck Resources will investigate the use of plasma torches within the facility’s smelter. The use of this technology can lead to significant reductions in coal usage and smelter emissions.

Funding: $490,000

Teck Resources Ltd.

Teck Resources will investigate the use of sulphur as a fuel in the facility’s lead smelter. This innovation can reduce the combustion of coal in the largest furnace at the facility, resulting in lower emissions while producing additional sulphuric acid product for sale.

Funding: $341,250