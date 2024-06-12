Berkeley Humane’s Animals Score with Oakland Roots and Soul
Abdul Wahab, of Halal Bites of Chicago, with his newly adopted kittens, Napo and Jeciel, June 1, 2024
During the month of June, adopters receive free tickets and shelter scores $100 per goal!BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the month of June, every family who adopts from Berkeley Humane will receive two free tickets to an Oakland Roots game in July.
Thanks to a partnership between the Oakland Roots and Soul Soccer Club, L.J. Kruse Company—a local plumbing and HVAC company, and Berkeley Humane, every adopter can attend a game and every Roots and Soul goal will help place shelter pets into new loving homes.
“Our purpose is to improve the health of our community, including our animals, said Andrea Lepore, Vice President of Brand Partnerships for Oakland Roots and Soul. “Through our valued partnership with L.J. Kruse and their generous donation of $100 for every goal scored this season, we can assist in Berkeley Humane’s lifesaving programs to people and pets in the bay area.”
“L.J. Kruse Company understands that preparing animals for adoption takes resources,” said Will Kruse, Vice President, L.J. Kruse Company. “We are committed to donating on behalf of—and celebrating—every Roots goal this season by supporting the life-saving efforts of Berkeley Humane.”
Berkeley Humane serves a far-reaching territory to help animals most in need. Every week new animals are transported from over eight local counties and from as far as Southern California to Hawai’i, into their shelter to provide the urgent medical care needed to give them a second chance to find a new loving home.
“Shelters continue to struggle with overcrowded conditions and Berkeley Humane is functioning at maximum capacity,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director of Berkeley Humane. “And when you adopt from a shelter, you save two lives: the life of the pet you take home to be part of your family and the one that can now find medical attention, love, and support at the shelter because a new space is available.”
