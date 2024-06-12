Convoso Reorg to Drive Product Innovation for CCaaS Platform
SaaS innovator to expand product vision and roadmap alignment led by Chief Product Officer and a new VP of Product & Product Marketing.
This reorganization under our Product Team is a reflection of that success, and puts the emphasis on aligning our current objectives and strategies for the future.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convoso, a leading AI-powered contact center platform for sales teams, announces an organizational change to further energize and focus the core driver of the company: product innovation and development. With the promotion of Daniel Foppen to VP of Product & Product Marketing, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Bobby Hakimi will lead the product team in building out the vision for the continued technology innovation and sustainable growth that help Convoso customers drive results. As part of the reorganization, Shiva Mizradeh has been promoted to Senior VP of Engineering, tasked with continuing to lead a solid team and strategy in support of the product roadmap.
— Nima Hakimi, CEO & Co-Founder, Convoso
“We have an incredible team at Convoso. It’s the dedicated work of everyone at every level of the company that has enabled our persistent growth and adaptation in a changing industry,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO & Co-Founder of Convoso. “This reorganization under our Product Team is a reflection of that success, and puts the emphasis on aligning our current objectives and strategies for the future. These three –Bobby, Daniel, and Shiva– are like the three legs of a tripod supporting the foundation of the Convoso platform.”
“Since joining Convoso as the Director of Product Marketing, Daniel demonstrated really strong leadership, and was persistent about understanding our industry and clarifying where he thought product direction needed to focus energy,” said Bobby Hakimi, CPO and Co-Founder. “He’s bringing a higher level of insight into the value of our existing, and even future, products. I’m looking forward to the power of our collaboration to expand our capabilities.”
About Daniel Foppen
Daniel Foppen is the VP of Product & Product Marketing at Convoso. He brings over twenty years of product and product-marketing experience in the CX industry, leading teams in GTM strategy, sales and partner enablement, thought leadership, and impactful storytelling. His diverse, international background as a B2B SaaS leader spans start-ups to enterprise environments. Daniel has been working in the field of AI since 2004, including almost 10 years spent at Oracle where he was focused on AI and Contact Center solutions. Daniel is dedicated to exploring the intricate interplay between innovative technology and human engagement, pushing the boundaries of AI and human conversations. He has a passion for understanding the evolving dynamics of lead generation, sales, and marketing.
About Shiva Mizradeh
Shiva, Convoso’s SVP of Engineering, is an award-winning software technology leader and patent-holder. She has extensive experience leading high performing teams, growing globally distributed technical organizations, and developing secure, scalable resilient applications through all aspects of the software development lifecycle. Since 2021, she has expanded Convoso’s Engineering team, developing many new products, features and integrations while increasing the stability of the platform. Prior to Convoso, Shiva served as Director of Engineering & Operations at Symantec Corporation, where she led a globally distributed organization of 100+ technical professionals. She also previously served as VP of Engineering at Signal Sciences.
About Bobby Hakimi
Bobby is the Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Convoso, and has led the company’s product vision with a commitment to continuing innovation since the company was launched in 2006. By leveraging his experience in software development as well as keen insight into challenges faced by contact center operators, he has advanced Convoso’s solution to become a leader in the marketplace, and has expanded the product roadmap into new territories. Under his product leadership, the company launched its first conversational AI product in 2018, and over the ensuing years continued to augment the AI-powered capabilities of its contact center software. Building new products and tools to help Convoso customers thrive is the never-ending motivation for Bobby and his team.
About Convoso
Convoso is a leading Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to foster customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards. Its omnichannel capabilities include conversational AI game-changer Voso.ai to scale sales and revenue further.
