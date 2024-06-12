Galacxia, Inc. Achieves Prestigious Woman Owned Small Business Certification
I am thrilled beyond words to receive the WOSB Certification. It opens many opportunities, will help with fundraising and grant applications, and demonstrates our dedication and resilience”ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galacxia, Inc., a pioneering force in the tech industry, proudly announces that it has been awarded the highly coveted Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) Certification by the Small Business Administration (SBA). This certification is a significant milestone for Galacxia, validating its commitment to excellence and leadership in a competitive market.
— Sandy Eulitt, CEO and Founder of Galacxia, Inc
The journey to obtain the WOSB Certification was a rigorous and demanding process that began nearly two years ago. Galacxia's first application was denied, highlighting the challenging nature of the certification process. Undeterred, the company resubmitted its application on July 22, 2023. This time, Galacxia enlisted the expertise of Karla Gonzalez from the Orange County Inland Empire Small Business Development Center (OCIE SBDC), a free resource dedicated to supporting small businesses.
The WOSB program, detailed on the SBA's website, provides significant benefits, including access to federal contracts set aside for certified women-owned businesses. Eligibility requirements and program benefits can be found here: https://www.sba.gov/federal-contracting/contracting-assistance-programs/women-owned-small-business-federal-contract-program
Obtaining the WOSB Certification was far from straightforward. Nine months after submitting the application, Galacxia received a Request for Information (RFI) from the SBA, allowing only five days to respond. The process of responding required uploading documents through the SBA's portal. Extensions could be requested via a Help ticket, but responses took 5 to 6 days, and extensions granted were limited to an additional five days. This tight timeline was a recurring challenge, as Galacxia received a total of four RFIs, each requiring Sandy to drop everything and review the request, knowing that, if she needed help, it would take the SBA Help Center several days to respond.
"I absolutely could not have achieved this momentous milestone without the support of Karla Gonzalez and the OCIE SBDC team in navigating through this complex process." - Sandy Eulitt, CEO
"The RFIs were particularly challenging because they sometimes requested documents we had already submitted and did not always activate the necessary application buttons for us to upload our responses," explained Ms. Eulitt. "It was a test of my diligence, attention to detail and patience. Missing a response window would have meant the application would have been closed, and the process would have had to be restarted after a mandatory 90-day wait period. Once the application reached the Pending phase a couple weeks ago, the WOSB letter stated that the average time to move from pending status to approved was 90 days, so I was looking at potentially waiting another 15 months or more to get this critical certification.” Sandy continues, “I am developing a healthtech app that has the potential to save many lives and a lot of healthcare dollars. I want to sell it to the Veteran’s Administration (VA), Medicare and Medicaid once the platform is proven. The WOSB certification opens doors and will help me do that.”
About Galacxia, Inc.:
Galacxia, Inc. is an innovative technology company specializing in cutting-edge solutions that drive progress and efficiency in health and safety sectors. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Galacxia continues to set new standards in the tech industry. Prototype, video and more details about the Lifeguard HealthTech app can be found here: securelife.galacxia.com
Galacxia,, Inc is proud to be pitching at the SoCal Startup Day June 12, 2024 at Hangar 244 at the Irvine Great Park. www.socalstartupday.com
For more information, please contact:
Sandy Eulitt
CEO and Founder, Galacxia, Inc.
Email: president@galacxia.com
Phone: 858-848-0860
This press release highlights the challenging process of obtaining the WOSB Certification, the role of the OCIE SBDC in providing crucial support, and the significant benefits that the certification will bring to Galacxia, Inc.
