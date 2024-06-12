Denver’s BKC Kitchen and Bath Receives Grand Prize in 2024 Crystal Design Award
Crystal Design Awards Recognize Outstanding Contributions to Kitchen and Bath DesignDENVER, CO, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior designer Jennifer Rogers of BKC Kitchen and Bath was honored with the Grand Prize in the bathroom division of the 2024 Crystal Design Awards for their Classic Charm Master Bath. This distinguished award, presented by Crystal Cabinet Works, Inc., a prominent custom cabinet manufacturer located in Princeton, Minnesota, acknowledges outstanding kitchen and bath design from industry professionals across North America.
The Crystal Design Awards annually highlight extraordinary spaces that feature Crystal products. Judged on visual appeal, originality, design methodology, and the use of Crystal cabinetry within, the awards are a testament to design excellence.
Jennifer Rogers expressed her appreciation at receiving the award: “Collaborating with my clients on this project was an amazing experience. Our goal was to enhance the space with natural elements and modern details while staying true to the vintage style of the 1912 home. With Crystal Cabinets’ custom design options, I was able to create a unique reeded-alder vanity that harmoniously complements the room. I’m delighted to receive this distinctive recognition.”
BKC Kitchen and Bath has cemented a strong relationship with Crystal Cabinet Works, Inc. as a top regional dealer over the last four decades. Peggy Talberg, Crystal's VP of sales and marketing, commented, “It is always a pleasure to collaborate with BKC Kitchen and Bath. Their designers bring a wealth of experience and exceptional talent to every project. Paired with our manufacturing expertise, the results are consistently outstanding."
About BKC Kitchen and Bath:
Established in 1978, BKC Kitchen and Bath is Denver's leading provider of premium cabinetry and comprehensive design, collaborating with clients to craft exquisite kitchens, baths, and whole-home cabinet projects.
At BKC, surpassing client expectations is our focus. Renowned for our exceptional service, we cater to both homeowners and industry professionals to create fresh, functional spaces that inspire and delight. Our design experts will guide you seamlessly through your kitchen renovation journey.
Discover more about BKC Kitchen and Bath at bkckitchenandbath.com.
About Crystal Cabinet Works, Inc.:
Since 1947, Crystal has been a family-owned, custom cabinet manufacturer located in the heart of Minnesota. Recognized for the exceptional value and quality they build into every cabinet, their mission is to craft premium products with an exceptional team of people, working together to ensure a perfect fit every time.
For additional details, visit crystalcabinets.com.
Holly MacGregor
BKC Kitchen and Bath
+1 303-761-7477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other