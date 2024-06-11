Chief Surgical Officers Are Needed in Hospitals with Complex OR Environments

The care of surgical patients constitutes a sizable portion of the overall enterprise of healthcare delivery, with millions of procedures performed each year that constitute hundreds of billions of dollars in health expenditure.

In order to achieve optimal function in the OR, this environment requires the seamless collaboration of a broad spectrum of healthcare providers, including surgeons and many others. In a May Bulletin viewpoint article, author David A. Etzioni, MD, MSHS, FACS, proposes that every hospital have a chief surgical officer position to coordinate surgical services and ensure optimal outcomes.

A chief surgical officer must manage limited resources for best outcomes, respond to unforeseen circumstances, and grow OR capacity when possible, among other responsibilities. And while this position may be filled by a surgeon, that is not a necessity—but they must be a “respected leader within the community of physicians and allied health staff who work within the OR,” Dr. Etzioni said.

Read the article, review the May Bulletin table of contents.