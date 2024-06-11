MUSTANG HERITAGE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES MUSTANG HERITAGE SPECTACULAR IN TENNESSEE AT WILLIAMSON COUNTY AG EXPOSITION PARK
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mustang Heritage Foundation announces Mustang Heritage Week in Tennessee at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park. This is a week celebrating an American Icon, the wild Mustang and their impact on not only Tennessee, but the world. In the 2024 Session, the Tennessee State Legislature, in a joint resolution co-sponsored by State Senator Jack Johnson and State Representative Jake McCalmon, in a unanimous vote it was declared June 17-23, 2024, as Mustang Heritage Week in Tennessee.
Mustang Heritage Foundation is sponsoring the Mustang Heritage Spectacular, a 4-day, 3 show event at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park, on Long Lane in Franklin, TN. While the arena floor will shine with The Extreme Mustang Makeover, a Celebrity Freestyle Challenge, and an Open Show featuring Mustangs that range from 120 days in training doing amazing things, to Mustangs and wild burros who have been in training and ownership for years, and Celebrity Mustangs who are used by professionals in the horse world in clinics and entertainment around the country.
Along with wild horses doing incredible things, the shopping is top tier with over 100 vendor spaces of a huge variety of apparel, art, health products, jewelry, boots, hats, and more. Food vendors with supreme roasted coffee, freeze dried candy, BBQ, ice cream, roasted nuts, unique beverages and concessions operated by local Williamson County non-profits as fund-raisers.
Kicking off on Tuesday, June 18, Music for Mustangs, headlined by legendary songwriter artist, Skip Ewing and Horsepower 307 will take place at the Texas Troubadour Theatre on Music Valley Drive. Other acts lending their music voice to saving the Mustang include William Lee Golden and the Goldens, Ira Dean, John Berry, Twitty and Lynn, Rick Monroe and the Hitmen, Stephanie Quayle, Garrett Bradford, Ryan Larkins, CJ Field, Sarah Beth Terry, Brady Seals, and some special drop-in special guests. The show starts at 6:30pm.
All fundraising events benefit Mustang Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that “Brings the Mustangs Home”. Working with trainers and creating events, Mustangs formerly in holding across the country can now find forever homes and jobs with programs to benefit veterans, youth, trauma victims, inmates, and in the private sector focusing on our trail riding program, family horse events, and ranch work.
The Mustang Heritage Foundation has been in existence since 2001 and has been responsible for placing more than 20,000 Mustangs and wild burros in homes and programs. The new college scholarship program provides three college bound students interested in furthering their education and furthering the mission of Mustang Heritage Foundation in the future. Tickets and support of Mustang Heritage Week and the Mustang Heritage Foundation raise funds to continue all this important work. All Mustang Heritage Spectacular Horse and Expo Events take place at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, TN 37064.
Admission is $10/Thursday, $20/Fri-Sat-Sun, Weekend Pass $50 and Kids 10-under FREE.
• For more information, please visit https://mustangheritagefoundation.org/
• Tickets for all events can be purchased as single day or weekend event passes.
Kim Dettwiller Burton
