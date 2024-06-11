Yeti Academy Announces Exciting New Updates and Celebrates Finalist Recognition in EdTech Awards 2024

An emerging leader in K-12 keyboarding and STEM education to expand its course offerings and has been recognized as a finalist in The EdTech Awards 2024.

SNOHOMISH, WASHINGTON, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yeti Academy proudly announces its recognition as a finalist in The EdTech Awards 2024, which honors the best and brightest in education technology. This recognition underscores Yeti Academy's commitment to transforming education and enriching the lives of learners worldwide.

New Course Offerings and Updates at Yeti Academy

Yeti Academy continues to enhance its educational programs with new and updated courses designed to inspire and engage students in their learning journey. The updates include:

- HTML5 Mars Expedition: (4-8 Coding)

Students will embark on an interstellar journey, creating a website that guides viewers on an immersive expedition to Mars using HTML5 and JavaScript.

- Space Code Jr. Levels: (K-2 Coding)

An expansion of 30 new levels in block coding, fostering creativity and problem-solving in young learners.

- Math Castle: (1-5 Math)

A castle-themed adventure where students enhance their problem-solving and math skills by solving puzzles.

- Code Typing: (4-8 Keyboarding)

Introducing typing code in HTML, JavaScript, and Python, enabling students to unleash their inner coding genius.

- K-2 Yeti Keyboarding: (K2 Keyboarding)

A fun and engaging touch typing curriculum using Language Arts-Based concepts, phonemic awareness, and phonics.

- Patterns:(K-5 Computational Thinking)

Focuses on computational thinking through pattern recognition and solving emoji math puzzles.

- Pipes: (3-5 Computational Thinking)

Hands-on activities that develop critical thinking, spatial awareness, and problem-solving skills.

- SEL Adventures: (Grades: 3-5 Social & Emotional Learning)

Teaches social and emotional skills through relatable, age-appropriate scenarios.

- The Pizzeria: (3-5 Computational Thinking)

Engages students in computational thinking with a pizza-themed course.

- The Bike Shop: (6-9 Computational Thinking)

Develops problem-solving and social skills in a bike shop setting.

Join the Yeti Academy Community

Yeti Academy invites educators to join its community and take advantage of these enriched K12 Keyboarding & STEM experiences. To schedule a product demo or request a quote, visit Yeti Academy.

About The EdTech Awards

The EdTech Awards annually honors the best and brightest in edtech, recognizing cool tools, leaders, and trendsetters in K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors. For more information, visit EdTech Digest.

About Yeti Academy

Yeti Academy is dedicated to providing K-12 classrooms, schools, and districts with engaging and innovative K-12 Keyboarding and STEM educational experiences. Our mission is to spark curiosity and inspire lifelong learning in students worldwide.