MAYOR'S CUP SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT BEGINS JUNE 19

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department are excited to announce the 2024 Mayor's Cup Softball Tournament. The tournament will kick off on Wednesday, June 19, with the championship games concluding on Saturday, June 22. For more information and to register, visit boston.gov/sports.

This year will be the 27th Annual Mayor’s Cup Softball Tournament. Teams from across the city will be battling on the diamond for the title of “ Boston’s Best” in divisions 10U, 12U, 14U, 18U.

“Our community sports are a wonderful opportunity for residents across Boston to engage in friendly competition and foster community spirit,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am looking forward to seeing everyone come together for the Mayor’s Cup and enjoying our parks this summer.”

The Mayor's Cup Kick-Off Festival will be held on Wednesday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clemente Field in the Back Bay Fens, located at 100 Park Drive, Fenway. The festival will feature family fun activities, food trucks, and more. Tournament games will continue in neighborhood parks on Thursday and Friday nights, with the final championship games returning to the Fens on June 22.

In addition to games and activities, information regarding upcoming summer programs offered by the City of Boston will be available to families and residents. This tournament is sponsored by P&G Gillette and the Red Sox Foundation.

“The Mayor's Cup Softball Tournament is a cherished tradition in our community, highlighting the talent and sportsmanship of our young athletes,” said Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “We are proud to host the 27th annual tournament and look forward to another year of exciting games and memorable moments.”

