Renowned New Yorkers To Be Inducted Into The MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Journalists Juju Chang and Josh Eineger, Famed Entertainer Judy Gold, New York Philanthropist Marcy Syms, and Jewish Community Leader Russell Robinson HonoredNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative (MJHI) Sixth Annual Induction Ceremony of the Jewish Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be held at the General Society of Mechanics and Tradesman, 20 West 44th Street, New York City on Monday, June 17th, 2024 at 5:30 PM.
“This is a great honor for me, to induct these distinguished New Yorkers into the MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame. We want to thank Borough President Mark Levine and New York City Councilmember Gale Brewer for their longstanding and continuing support of the MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame and its mission and initiatives,” said Howard Teich, Chair of the MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame.
The MJHI was founded in 2010 by current leading members of the Manhattan Jewish Community in collaboration with the Manhattan Borough President and other elected officials. Its purpose is to record the history of the Manhattan Jewish Community from a populist, interactive perspective and through public forums and events. In addition to those noted above this year’s distinguished class includes Rabbi Elie Abadie, Abraham Foxman, Cantor Yitzchak, Meir Helfgot, Dina and Jonathan Leader, Russell Robinson, Moishe Rosenfeld, and Ethel Sheffer.
MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame was launched seven years ago. It recognizes individuals who were born, lived, or currently reside in Manhattan and have made an extraordinary contribution to Judaism and Jewish values during their lifetimes. MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Committee includes Alan J. Gerson, Doron Gopsten, Josie Levine, Rita Lourie-Galena, Marvin Marcus, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Shulamit Puder, Alan J. Segan, Howard Teich, Bryna Wasserman, Tina Weiss, and Lori Weissman.
A most significant milestone was reached with last year’s induction, with now over 50 members in the prestigious MJHI Jewish Hall of Fame.
