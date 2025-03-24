OLIVER B. SWIG, CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SOJA VENTURES, TO BE HONORED ON APRIL 3RD AT COMMERCIAL RED AWARDS

OLIVER B. SWIG, CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SOJA VENTURES

– Oliver B. Swig, Co-Founder and Managing Director of SOJA Ventures, a rapidly growing investment company focused on providing private credit and innovative equity solutions to lower middle-market technology companies, will receive the 2025 Young Executive of the Year Award at the Third Annual Commercial RED Awards. SOJA Ventures is known for its creative approach to unlocking IP value and accelerating growth strategies for lower middle-market tech companies across a broad business spectrum including real estate, sustainability, and generalized tech innovation through its unique approach to alternative investment and creative capital strategy initiatives.Under the leadership of Oliver B. Swig, SOJA Ventures has grown its assets under management to several hundred million over the past three years, as its niche business model continues to expand into various market segments and diversified investment strategies. The company has focused its recent efforts on high yield private credit direct investments coupled with innovative equity solutions with a commitment to the potential of IP-lending in real estate, AI, sustainable technology, and early-stage industry-disrupting technologies. Over the past few years, SOJA Ventures has expanded its investment horizons in both international and domestic markets and is currently active across the United States with offices in New York, Boston, Miami, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, as well as recent expansion into the United Kingdom and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets.The Commercial RED Awards are the premiere real estate event of the year dedicated to connecting, supporting, and promoting individuals and businesses in the real estate industry, and to which its values are well reflected by Oliver given his leadership with both SOJA Ventures, as well as with legacy commercial real estate brokerage, Helmsley Spear, which is the oldest continuously operating real estate company in the United States. The event will be held at the James Nomad Hotel on April 3rd, in New York City."It is a great honor to be included in the Third Annual Commercial RED Awards with an esteemed group of accomplished New York real estate professionals, and I greatly appreciate recognition of the accomplishments that my firm, SOJA Ventures, has achieved through its creative approach to providing capital solutions to often-overlooked lower middle-market companies, which comprise the backbone of much of our domestic growth," said Oliver Swig.The RED Awards evening will bring together over 200 top real estate professionals in the New York Metropolitan region, and will be hosted by Bob Knakal, Master of Ceremonies, founder of BKREA, and a legendary professional in the New York commercial real estate market.Additional honorees at the April 3rd event will include: Hersel Torkian, Torkian Group; Gerald Nocera, Resolution Real Estate; Joel Brettkopf and Kenneth Horn, Alchemey—ABR Investment Partners; Matthew Adell, Adellco; David Goldoff, Camelot Realty Group; and Stephen G. Kliegerman and Robin Schneiderman, Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing.About SOJA Ventures, LLCSOJA Ventures is a Manhattan-based firm investing primarily in technology-focused growth companies across an array of industries. The firm is an extension of the Swig Family Office and represents a unique combination of experienced growth advisors specializing in lower middle-market structured debt, alternative credit financing, and non-control equity investments customized for leading technology and service-based companies.SOJA Ventures invests in and partners with cutting edge companies on strategic growth initiatives, including corporate development, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and divestitures, as well as structuring and executing investments for its diversified portfolio of companies. With an international growth strategy bridging eastern and western corporate cultures across the United States, Europe, and Asia, SOJA Ventures works with leading investment firms, private equity, family offices, and strategic institutions across a global landscape to lead capital strategies across its portfolio.

