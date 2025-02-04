KENT M. SWIG, PRESIDENT SWIG EQUITIES, JOINS PANELISTS AT 10th ANNIVERSARY OF THE BROWN UNIVERSITY REAL ESTATE GROUP

Left to Right: Daniel Berman, Nicholas Hecker, Kent M. Swig, Avery Silverstein, Fred Cooper

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kent M. Swig, President of Swig Equities, a New York City based real estate owner, investor, development and management company, was a featured guest panelist at the 10th Anniversary of the Brown University Real Estate Group. The event was held in New York City, on January 29, 2025.“It was a great honor to participate in this 2025 Brown University Real Estate Group event. As a Brown alum, and one who has been a real estate professional for decades in both New York and nationwide, it was a great pleasure to join fellow Brown alumni in a timely and relevant discussion off today’s real estate market nationwide and in New York market,” said Kent Swig.The panel discussion titled: “Rethinking Real Estate: A Look At Trends in 2025,” presented both the challenges and potential faced today in an uncertain real estate market. The panel discussion noted that developers, lenders and borrowers are all seeking to find the right opportunities in a market which is in multiple ways recovering from high vacancies, oversupply in the commercial office sector, high interest rates, and recent inflationary times.”The audience of several hundred guests, hosted by the noted New York law firm Kramer, Levin. Naftalis, & Frankel LLP also shared the views and insights of my fellow alumni panelists,” added Kent Swig.The panelists included Nicholas Hecker, Executive Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Sculptor Real Estate; Fred Cooper, Senior Vice President – Strategic Partnerships, Toll Brothers; Avery Silverstein, Executive Managing Director, Newmark and moderator Daniel Berman of Kramer Levin.The Brown University Real Estate Group was formed a decade ago to provide a forum for Brown alumni real estate and related professionals, to exchange ideas and also offer their views and insights into the national and global real estate and development markets.

