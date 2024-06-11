Submit Release
Grain & Berry Opens Its First Texas Location in Dallas

Açaí, Pitaya and Spirulina smoothie bowls topped with granola, fresh fruits and toppings.

Grain & Berry Superfood Bowls

Freshly pressed juice

Summer Glow Handcrafted Juice

Thick multigrain toast piled high with southwest guacamole, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze, and basil.

Cheesy Caprese Handcrafted Toast

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grain & Berry, a leading name in health-focused dining, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first Texas location in Rowlett, Dallas on June 15, 2024. As a brand dedicated to offering nutritious, vegetarian, and plant-forward options, this new store will provide the Rowlett community with an array of delicious and health-conscious meals.

Located at 4724 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 200, Rowlett, TX 75088, the Rowlett location will feature a menu that caters to a variety of dietary needs, including vegan and gluten-free options. The menu includes:
Açaí and Superfood Bowls: Freshly handcrafted bowls with a variety of fresh fruits and delicious toppings. Grain & Berry only serves Grade A Organic Açaí pulp, never sorbet, powder, or syrups.
Fresh Fruit Smoothies: Made with natural ingredients, fresh fruit, and no added sugars. Grain & Berry smoothies are made with almond milk rather than cow’s milk as a dairy-free alternative.
Handcrafted Fresh Juices: Juiced to perfection with the freshest ingredients.
Specialty Sweet and Savory Toasts: A modern twist on the classic avocado toast.
Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas: Sweet and savory plant-forward alternatives that don’t compromise on taste.

To celebrate the grand opening, Grain & Berry is offering a special promotion for the first 100 guests in line. The first guest will receive a free açaí bowl each week for an entire year, while the next 99 guests will receive a free açaí bowl each month for a year.

"We are excited to bring our health-focused, vegetarian menu to the Rowlett community," said Olivia Tantillo, Brand Manager of Grain & Berry. "Our mission is to build healthy communities by offering farm fresh and delicious food in a warm and friendly setting. We believe that our diverse menu will appeal to everyone from health enthusiasts to those simply looking for a tasty meal."

The grand opening event will start at 9:00 AM on June 15, 2024. In addition to the promotional giveaways, the event will feature music, free samples, and a chance to meet the team behind the brand. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the brand’s commitment to serving quality, superfood ingredients and healthy living.

Grain & Berry has rapidly grown due to its unique offerings and commitment to quality. The new Rowlett location marks an exciting expansion into Texas, bringing its popular menu to a new audience eager for healthy dining options.

For more information about the grand opening, menu offerings, and Grain & Berry's story, visit grainandberry.com or follow us on social media at @GrainandBerryRowlett.

About Grain & Berry:
Grain & Berry is a leader in providing healthy, vegetarian dining options. With a focus on fresh, natural ingredients, the brand offers a wide variety of meals that cater to vegan and gluten-free diets. From açaí bowls to plant-based flatbreads, Grain & Berry is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle without sacrificing taste.

Olivia Tantillo
Grain & Berry
otantillo@grainandberry.com
