Grain & Berry Opens Its First Texas Location in Dallas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Grain & Berry, a leading name in health-focused dining, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first Texas location in Rowlett, Dallas on June 15, 2024. As a brand dedicated to offering nutritious, vegetarian, and plant-forward options, this new store will provide the Rowlett community with an array of delicious and health-conscious meals.
Located at 4724 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 200, Rowlett, TX 75088, the Rowlett location will feature a menu that caters to a variety of dietary needs, including vegan and gluten-free options. The menu includes:
Açaí and Superfood Bowls: Freshly handcrafted bowls with a variety of fresh fruits and delicious toppings. Grain & Berry only serves Grade A Organic Açaí pulp, never sorbet, powder, or syrups.
Fresh Fruit Smoothies: Made with natural ingredients, fresh fruit, and no added sugars. Grain & Berry smoothies are made with almond milk rather than cow’s milk as a dairy-free alternative.
Handcrafted Fresh Juices: Juiced to perfection with the freshest ingredients.
Specialty Sweet and Savory Toasts: A modern twist on the classic avocado toast.
Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas: Sweet and savory plant-forward alternatives that don’t compromise on taste.
To celebrate the grand opening, Grain & Berry is offering a special promotion for the first 100 guests in line. The first guest will receive a free açaí bowl each week for an entire year, while the next 99 guests will receive a free açaí bowl each month for a year.
"We are excited to bring our health-focused, vegetarian menu to the Rowlett community," said Olivia Tantillo, Brand Manager of Grain & Berry. "Our mission is to build healthy communities by offering farm fresh and delicious food in a warm and friendly setting. We believe that our diverse menu will appeal to everyone from health enthusiasts to those simply looking for a tasty meal."
The grand opening event will start at 9:00 AM on June 15, 2024. In addition to the promotional giveaways, the event will feature music, free samples, and a chance to meet the team behind the brand. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the brand’s commitment to serving quality, superfood ingredients and healthy living.
Grain & Berry has rapidly grown due to its unique offerings and commitment to quality. The new Rowlett location marks an exciting expansion into Texas, bringing its popular menu to a new audience eager for healthy dining options.
For more information about the grand opening, menu offerings, and Grain & Berry's story, visit grainandberry.com or follow us on social media at @GrainandBerryRowlett.
About Grain & Berry:
Grain & Berry is a leader in providing healthy, vegetarian dining options. With a focus on fresh, natural ingredients, the brand offers a wide variety of meals that cater to vegan and gluten-free diets. From açaí bowls to plant-based flatbreads, Grain & Berry is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle without sacrificing taste.
