Grain and Berry Restaurants Sell One Millionth Superfood Bowl
EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when consumers everywhere are searching for healthier food and snack choices, Grain and Berry has grown to 13 restaurant locations across Florida and in Nashville, TN. They specialize in delicious superfruit bowls like acai, pitaya, spirulina, kale, oatmeal, yogurt and much more.
Recently Grain and Berry sold their one millionth bowl making this their most successful year ever. "Our restaurants have always been a relaxing place where friends meet for lunch or time alone. This past year we've provided thousands of grab and go meals. Making us the new choice for healthy meals and snacks" said Trey Kessler of Grain and Berry.
The restaurant chain has numerous popular locations in Tampa, Orlando, and Key West areas. They are looking for franchisees interested in opening new locations throughout Florida.
Grain and Berry offers a delightful alternative to fast food menus that are heavy in fat and sodium. "You can consume thousands of calories in a single burger meal. That's one of the reasons customers make a habit of coming to Grain and Berry. You feel so much better after enjoying one of our delicious, good-for-you bowls," Kessler said.
Grain and Berry creates tasty choices for vegetarian, paleo, vegan, dairy free and gluten free. The great flavor of popular grains and fruits make the heaping bowls a customer favorite for all ages.
This has been especially important at a time when more people are concerned with health, wellness, and stronger immunity. Natural grains, fruits, and superfoods provide far more of the vitamins and nutrients bodies need to stay strong and resist illness.
"People are learning they can eat delicious meals and snacks while having more energy, slimming down, and benefiting their heart. Plus, the bowls are just plain good!" Kirsten Lang of Grain & Berry said.
Learn more, see the bowls, find nearby locations at www.GrainAndBerry.com. Interested franchisees are encouraged to go to grainandberryfranchise.com to inquire about new locations in Florida.
Trey Kessler
