A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. Cancels Multiple Share Reservations, Returns Nearly 3 Billion Shares to Treasury

A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp (f/k/a Code Green Apparel Corp) (OTCMKTS:CGAC)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS: CGAC) today announced the cancellation of multiple share reservations associated with long-standing convertible notes, resulting in the return of nearly 3,000,000,000 shares to the company’s treasury. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company's financial structure and enhancing shareholder value.

“A.R.T. Digital Holdings is dedicated to strategic initiatives that bolster our financial health and enhance long-term shareholder value,” said Logan William Rice, CEO of A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. “This decision underscores our commitment to optimize our share structure and reinforcing our position in the Bitcoin mining sector.”

For more information on A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. and its latest developments, please visit www.artdigitalcorp.com.

About A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.
A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp., formerly known as Code Green Apparel Corp., operates in state-of-the-art Bitcoin mining facilities across several U.S. states, including South Carolina, Texas, Ohio, and Minnesota. The company leverages cutting-edge technology to ensure the efficiency and security of its mining operations, contributing to the broader adoption and innovation within the digital currency landscape.

Contact:
A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.
12600 Hill Country Blvd.
Suite R-275
Bee Cave, TX 78738
Email: info@artdigitalcorp.com
Phone: 612-889-2418

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors.

Logan Rice
A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.
