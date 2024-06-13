SABESP – MATERIAL FACT
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM – Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, and in continuity with the Material Facts disclosed on December 21, 2023, April 18, 2024, May 13, 2024 and June 4, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on June 12, 2024, the State of São Paulo has disclosed the “Manual for Participation in the Preliminary Stage of the Reference Investor Selection Process” (“Preliminary Stage Manual”), in preparation for the secondary public offering for distribution of common shares issued by the Company and owned by the State of São Paulo.
The full content of the Preliminary Stage Manual and its appendices is available at:
• https://semil.sp.gov.br/desestatizacaosabesp/oferta-publica/
(on this website, click on “Etapa Prévia”)
• https://www.parceriaseminvestimentos.sp.gov.br/projeto-qualificado/sabesp/
(on this website, click on "Oferta Pública")
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br