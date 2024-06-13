The Silent Epidemic: UTIs in Seniors & My Care Labs’ Solution
My Care Labs Expands Services to Include Rapid UTI Testing for Elderly Patients, Beginning July 1stFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Care Labs, a leader in diagnostic lab testing services, is proud to announce the launch of their new Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) testing service for elderly care facilities, nursing homes, and other medical facilities alike, effective July 1st, 2024. This new initiative aims to address the silent epidemic of undiagnosed and untreated UTIs in the elderly community, providing crucial support to nursing homes, care homes, and hospice companies throughout California.
The Silent Epidemic
Urinary Tract Infections are a significant health issue for the elderly. Research shows that the incidence rate of UTIs in women over age 65 is over 10 percent, increasing to almost 30 percent for women over the age 85. For men, while the rate is lower, the complications can be more severe. Despite the high prevalence, UTIs in the elderly often go undiagnosed or untreated due to abnormal symptoms and the challenges in obtaining timely lab results.
The Diagnostic Challenge
One of the critical issues in managing UTIs in the elderly is the lack of rapid diagnostic services. Most labs cannot provide results within 24 hours, delaying their patients’ essential treatment and thus leading to potential complications. According to healthcare professionals, misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis of UTIs in the elderly can lead to severe health issues, including sepsis and chronic kidney infections.
My Care Labs' Proactive Approach
My Care Labs is dedicated to improving elder care through innovative health solutions. Their existing wellness blood testing services have already made a significant impact in elderly care facilities across California. With the addition of UTI testing, they aim to provide comprehensive care with the same level of dedication and efficiency. Their caring and proactive staff, in addition to their mobile testing and Fremont lab, ensure that they deliver reliable results within 24 hours, allowing for timely and effective treatment for their elderly patients.
Bridging the Resource Gap
There is a notable lack of resources in nursing homes and related facilities when it comes to rapid diagnostic services. My Care Labs is committed to filling this gap. Their partnerships with nursing homes, care homes, and hospice companies throughout California have allowed them to extend their services and improve the quality of care for countless elderly individuals. With their new UTI testing service, they continue to uphold their commitment to providing essential health resources where they are most needed.
A Call to Action
They encourage nursing homes and care facilities to take advantage of their new UTI testing service. Early and accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment and improved health outcomes. Facilities interested in collaborating with My Care Labs can contact them directly to learn more about their services and how they can work together to enhance elder care.
For those patients located in the San Francisco Bay Area, My Care Labs will also be offering discounted wellness testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays. So for any individuals in need of routine blood work, stop by for blood panels at an affordable $99! My Care Labs remains steadfast in their commitment to improving elder care through innovative and convenient health solutions.
About My Care Labs
Founded with a mission to improve health outcomes through innovative and easily accessible testing solutions, My Care Labs has become a trusted partner for elderly care facilities throughout California. Their achievements in wellness blood testing services have set a high standard in elder care, and they continue to expand their services to meet the evolving needs of their current and future patients.
Emily Garcia
My Care Labs
+1 5104964555
egarcia@mycarelabs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube