Installation of Great Basin Tribes Mural

June 11, 2024

Dear Wolf Pack Family,

In honor of the University’s Sesquicentennial, the Office of Indigenous Relations is excited to announce the installation of a Great Basin Tribes mural as a way to honor and celebrate the original stewards of the land. The mural will serve as a space for gathering, reflection, remembrance, and celebration of Native people.

Autumn Harry has been chosen as the artist who will complete the project. Autumn is a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe. She is Numu (Northern Paiute) on her paternal side and Diné (Navajo) on her maternal side. Autumn has spent her life learning and connecting to the waters of Kooyooe Pa’a Panunadu (Pyramid Lake). Autumn is part of The Wolf Pack Family and graduated from the University in May with a Master of Science Degree in Geography with a focus on the reclamation of Numu place names at Kooyooe Pa'a Panunadu. Autumn is the first Numu woman fly fishing guide in her homelands. She identifies as a fisherwoman, land defender, Indigenous rights advocate, and artist. Please join us in congratulating Autumn on her tremendous achievements and dedication to her community and the University.

The mural will be completed this summer, with a gathering and celebration to take place in Fall 2024. Check the Indigenous Relations website for the most recent updates on the mural project.

The University acknowledges that the University of Nevada, Reno is situated on the traditional homelands of the Numu (Northern Paiute), Wašiw (Washoe), Newe (Western Shoshone), and Nuwu (Southern Paiute) peoples. These lands continue to be a gathering place for Indigenous Peoples and we recognize their deep connections to these places. We extend our appreciation for the opportunity to live and learn on their territory.

Go Pack!

Sincere regards,

Brian Sandoval
President

Daphne Emm Hooper
Director of Indigenous Relations

