DB Investing Welcomes Hietham Abdulhalim as New Chief Business Development Officer
DB Investing is thrilled to announce the appointment of Hietham Abdulhalim as the new Chief Business Development Officer.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DB INVESTING, a leading global trading provider, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Hietham Abdulhalim as the new Chief Business Development Officer.
Mr. Abdulhalim brings over 10 years of experience in the trading industry, having previously held leadership roles in various global companies. With extensive knowledge of the MENA market and a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences, he is a valuable addition to the DB Investing team.
In his new role, Mr. Abdulhalim will be responsible for developing and implementing sales strategies, driving revenue growth, and building long-term relationships with key clients. He will also lead and mentor a talented sales team, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary tools and resources to succeed in their roles.
“We are thrilled to have Hietham join our team at DB Investing,” said the CEO Gennaro Lanza. “His deep understanding of the MENA market, coupled with his proven track record of driving revenue growth, will be instrumental in achieving our business objectives. We are confident that Hietham’s leadership and expertise will help take our MENA division to new heights.”
“I am excited to be joining DB Investing and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and dynamic team,” said Mr. Abdulhalim. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success in the MENA market and to delivering innovative solutions that exceed our clients' expectations.”
Originally from Sudan and now based in the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Abdulhalim's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for DB Investing as the company continues to expand its reach and capabilities in the MENA region. With his leadership, the company is poised for even greater success in the years ahead.
