Aaron Kirman Team at Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, Welcomes Renowned Agent Mary Golding
EINPresswire.com/ -- Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California is thrilled to announce the addition of Mary Golding to their prestigious Orange County division. With a stellar career boasting approximately $1.1 billion in total sales, including $610 million in residential sales, Mary brings an unparalleled wealth of experience and expertise to the team.
Recognized as a leading agent in Orange County, Mary is renowned for her work in the Corona del Mar, Newport Beach, and La Quinta submarkets. She is celebrated for designing and implementing premier marketing campaigns tailored to her client’s needs. Her unique approach to real estate is characterized by her commitment to personalizing transactions, ensuring that clients receive her full attention and benefit from her deep expertise.
Mary Golding’s disciplined work ethic, extensive knowledge of design principles, and innovative marketing strategies distinguish her as one of Orange County’s premier real estate agents. Her career spans over twenty years in residential and commercial real estate across Orange County, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley. Mary’s first-hand experience as a buyer, manager, and seller of multiple properties has been honed over years of dedicated service in these competitive markets.
“We are incredibly excited to have Mary Golding join our brokerage,” said Aaron Kirman, President at Christie’s International Real Estate, Southern California“. Her extensive experience, innovative marketing strategies, and commitment to client satisfaction align perfectly with our values and goals. We look forward to seeing Mary’s continued success and contributions to our brokerage.”
Mary’s success is built on her open and honest approach to business, allowing her to build trusted relationships with clients and colleagues alike. Her keen eye for unique properties and her ability to establish valued partnerships have made her a trusted resource for homebuyers and homeowners in the most sought-after neighborhoods.
Mary Golding's professionalism and track record of multi-million-dollar transactions have earned her the respect of her peers and the trust of her clients. She stands out not only as a principal agent but also as a leader who offers the resources and expertise of a fully integrated real estate team. Her commitment to one-on-one client interactions and her determination to achieve the best possible outcomes underscore her reputation as a top-tier real estate agent.
The expansion of Christie’s International Real Estate into Southern California will provide local agents with increased access to the pl@tform, the brand’s exclusive brokerage software. This innovative tool enables agents to seamlessly handle all aspects of client relationships and real estate transactions through a fully integrated system.
For more information about Mary Golding and Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, please visit https://golding.com/.
About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:
Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names globally and acquiring the highest price per square foot.
About Christie’s International Real Estate:
Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories and more than 100 independently owned, market-leading brokerage firms, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie’s International Real Estate also has an exclusive partnership with Christie’s, the world-leading art and luxury business, offering clients unique access to auction, private sale and appraisal services, as well as marketing opportunities at special live events and Christie’s offices and salerooms around the world. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.
