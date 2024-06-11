UNITAR at Shanghai Climate Week 2024: Prosperity Alliance Launched

UNITAR Executive Director Mr. Nikhil Seth delivered virtual remarks for the opening ceremony of Shanghai Climate Week. He emphasized the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and cooperation between UNITAR and Shanghai Climate Week.

Together with Shanghai Climate Week, we will continue to prioritize climate action across … social and economic development, technological innovation and more, in pursuit of realizing the UN SDGs and enhancing societal well-being.” —Mr. Nikhil Seth, UNITAR Executive Director

On behalf of the UNITAR Division for Prosperity Director Ms Mihoko Kumamoto, UNITAR Programme Specialist Mr Michael Adalla spoke about ongoing and future collaborations between UNITAR and Shanghai Climate Week to strengthen capacities, enhance the decision-making process and promote sustainable economic development. A cornerstone of that collaboration will be the Prosperity Alliance Shanghai Climate Week Sustainable Research and Innovation Lab to be launched on 20 June 2024. This Innovation Lab programme will host a range of learning opportunities and research initiatives in China and globally.