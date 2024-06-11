Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,818 in the last 365 days.

UNITAR at Shanghai Climate Week 2024: Prosperity Alliance Launched

UNITAR Executive Director Mr. Nikhil Seth delivered virtual remarks for the opening ceremony of Shanghai Climate Week. He emphasized the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and cooperation between UNITAR and Shanghai Climate Week.

Together with Shanghai Climate Week, we will continue to prioritize climate action across … social and economic development, technological innovation and more, in pursuit of realizing the UN SDGs and enhancing societal well-being.” —Mr. Nikhil Seth, UNITAR Executive Director

On behalf of the UNITAR Division for Prosperity Director Ms Mihoko Kumamoto, UNITAR Programme Specialist Mr Michael Adalla spoke about ongoing and future collaborations between UNITAR and Shanghai Climate Week to strengthen capacities, enhance the decision-making process and promote sustainable economic development. A cornerstone of that collaboration will be the Prosperity Alliance Shanghai Climate Week Sustainable Research and Innovation Lab to be launched on 20 June 2024. This Innovation Lab programme will host a range of learning opportunities and research initiatives in China and globally.

You just read:

UNITAR at Shanghai Climate Week 2024: Prosperity Alliance Launched

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more